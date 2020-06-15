Xiaomi launches hot water dispenser capable of boiling water in 4 seconds

It is already common knowledge that Xiaomi has some very peculiar product lines. The tech giant has a range of launched devices that are quite diverse and range from traditional smartphones to even toothbrushes, thermos bottles and even car SUV.

Another thing that is quite remarkable in Chinese is the amount of subsidiaries and divisions that the company owns. Among them, the best known are Redmi – a line of smartphones and intermediate wereables – and Amazfit, which is responsible for launching and developing the company’s line of smartwatches and smartbands.

Now the company announced today, June 15, another gadget that joins the wide variety of products “different” from Xiaomi. This is the Morfun Pocket Hot Water Dispenser, which was launched by subsidiary Youpin, which is the e-commerce platform of China.

The device is nothing more than an accessory capable of serving hot water. It is not an unusual product, however, one of its biggest highlights is its ability to boil water in up to 4 seconds, which utilizes a new non-thermal boiling technology.

Another highlight goes to its size: it features a body of 117x62x190mm that allows you to easily carry it in a bag, which makes it fully portable.

The Morfun Pocket Hot Water Dispenser also has a touchscreen display on its top that allows you to control water temperature with ease with levels of 45 °C, 60 °C, 85 °C and 100 °C. The user also has, on the screen, the control of the amount of water distribution, with options for 120 ml, 250 ml, 360 ml and 500 ml.

The gadget, which can be ideal for making teas or coffee anywhere, is sold on Xiaomi’s e-commerce platform for ¥ 299 (which is equivalent to R$ 217.40 in direct conversion), but at the moment is discounted that takes its price to ¥ 199 (R$ 144.69). So far the Chinese did not announce its launch in Brazil.