Xiaomi Mi 11 must have Snapdragon 875 and triple camera of 108 MP

By kenyan

Xiaomi Mi 11, possible successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10, should be announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and triple camera of 108 MP

Details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 were made public even before its official announcement. According to XDA-Developers’ Mishaal Rahman, on Wednesday (18), the next Xiaomi phone should come out of the box with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, successor to the Snapdragon 865, and a 108 megapixel triple camera on its plug technical.

The main specifications of the Chinese cell phone, also recognized by the code name “venus” and model “K2”, were revealed in a Twitter publication. One of the anticipated details is the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor in the phone. The chip is expected to be the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, from the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Photo reinforcements are also expected. It is believed that the Mi 11 will have a triple photographic set, with 108 megapixel main camera and 30x zoom. In addition, the curved sides should be present, contrary to what is expected for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +, which should adopt the flat panel in January 2021, with the exception of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11: when and how much?

There is still no forecast for the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The Chinese handset maker is expected to reveal the premium smartphone next year, possibly in early 2021. Xiaomi is yet to present a more advanced phone option, the supposed Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, possibly with 120 Hz screen.

With information: Gizmochina and Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)

