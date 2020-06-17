Home Technology news Xiaomi Mi Band 5: codes confirm Alexa support and reveal Lite and...
Technologynews

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: codes confirm Alexa support and reveal Lite and Pro variants

By kenyan

The Mi Band 5, which has already been made official in China but is expected to reach the global market only in July, is, it seems, about to win two new variants.

The information was shared by developer MagicalUnicorn on the Geekdoing forum who, after reviewing the Mi Fit app’s APK, found interesting references.

The codes point to the existence of 4 versions of the smart bracelet – Kongming, Kongming L, Kongming Pro And Kongming Lite, of which only three would currently be present in xiaomi’s physical activity tracking app.

The difference between them would be, in the case of the first and second, for the existence of NFC. Kongming, New Year And Kongming L would be destined to the Chinese market, the first with the technology and the second without. While the Pro model, unfortunately we do not have enough details to date.

After analyzing the firmware of the global Mi Band 5, the developer also confirmed the existence of resources already mentioned in rumors such as the integration with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant and the possibility of measuring SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation level).

At this point we can only wait for the release of the global variant and wait to see what the Mi Band 5 Pro will bring of differentials when compared to the other models. To stay on top of the news stay connected in the All Mobile!

Related news

news

United Airlines installs check-in machines without using hands at U.S. airports

kenyan -
Looking for a way to return to large-scale commercial flights even in the midst of the pandemic caused by Coronavirus, the U.S. has developed...
Read more
news

It’s too late! Adobe Flash has “burial” scheduled for the end of this year

kenyan -
Present in less than 5% of websites today, the Adobe Flash, archaic technology that has starred in numerous cases involving security breaches, is virtually...
Read more
news

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leaks in poster showing strong inspiration in the design of mi mix alpha

kenyan -
The Mi Mix Alpha has caught the attention of technology enthusiasts, thanks to its screen that embraced the body of the phone, but so...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,487FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyan soldier who sought political asylum in the US amongst brains...

News Laiza Maketso -
A former Kenyan soldier residing in the United States received recognition for championing Akon's Sh 600 billion projects in Senegal. Julius Mwale, a former Kenya...
Read more

Egypt convicts journalist after featuring on Al Jazeera

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
Egyptian authorities arrested a senior journalist after featuring in an interview on the Qatar based channel Al Jazeera. Plainclothes police arrested Mohamed Monir 65on Monday,...
Read more

MP calls out for probe into CJ Maraga over judiciary corruption

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday the 16th of June trudged into the ongoing disagreements between the executive and the judiciary....
Read more

Exodus of Chinese nationals from Kenya commences

News Laiza Maketso -
Around 200 Chinese nationals left the country yesterday aboard China Southern Airlines following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. Last week, some...
Read more

Arsenal vs Manchester City: What to expect as league resumes

News Chuoyo Protus -
Finally, June 17th is here with us. A palpable sense of relief and joy hangs in the air as one world's beloved league starts...
Read more

Government issues new directives to restaurant, confuses Kenyans

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Kenya Ministry of Health has issued new directives for restaurants as they extended the opening hours to 7.30 PM. In the new directive, all...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke