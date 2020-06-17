Xiaomi Mi Band 5: codes confirm Alexa support and reveal Lite and Pro variants

The Mi Band 5, which has already been made official in China but is expected to reach the global market only in July, is, it seems, about to win two new variants.

The information was shared by developer MagicalUnicorn on the Geekdoing forum who, after reviewing the Mi Fit app’s APK, found interesting references.

The codes point to the existence of 4 versions of the smart bracelet – Kongming, Kongming L, Kongming Pro And Kongming Lite, of which only three would currently be present in xiaomi’s physical activity tracking app.

The difference between them would be, in the case of the first and second, for the existence of NFC. Kongming, New Year And Kongming L would be destined to the Chinese market, the first with the technology and the second without. While the Pro model, unfortunately we do not have enough details to date.

After analyzing the firmware of the global Mi Band 5, the developer also confirmed the existence of resources already mentioned in rumors such as the integration with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant and the possibility of measuring SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation level).

At this point we can only wait for the release of the global variant and wait to see what the Mi Band 5 Pro will bring of differentials when compared to the other models. To stay on top of the news stay connected in the All Mobile!