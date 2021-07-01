Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with camera under the screen and back of the Mi 11 Ultra can be like this

Xiaomi may soon present its new high-end smartphone, the Mi Mix 4, which will join the foldable Mi Mix Fold. The device is expected to be the first from the Chinese brand to have a camera under the screen, and has been the target of rumors and leaks in recent days, with the right to a recently published concept.

Now, another concept, based on rumors, emerges, showing what we can expect from the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The images feature a smartphone that looks very similar to the one seen on the Mi 11 Ultra, presented a few weeks ago by Xiaomi, but with a important change: no visible front camera. It should have a screen that takes up practically the entire front surface, bringing the selfie camera under the display to avoid any kind of notch or puncture.

The device has, in this concept, a large module, as well as the Mi 11 Ultra, with a large main camera and just below three more cameras with an LED flash. On the side, it also brings the secondary screen, which on the Mi 11 Ultra serves to see notifications or to use the rear cameras for selfies.

What to expect from Mi Mix 4?

There is still little information about the Mi Mix 4, but Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line device is expected to follow the rest of the market and come equipped with either the Snapdragon 888 platform or the newly announced Snapdragon 888 Plus, accompanied by a 4,500 mAh battery .

The device would also feature the 120W quick-charging system, which debuted with the Mi 10 Ultra last year, but ended up outside the brand’s latest flagships because of the battery life issues it causes. There are still no details about memories, cameras and other aspects.