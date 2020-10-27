Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite water resistant is homologated in the USA

Xiaomi’s new smartwatch passed the FCC and may be the most affordable version of the Mi Watch, launched in 2019 in China



A new Xiaomi smartwatch has been registered with the FCC, the American agency similar to our Anatel. According to the information found in the database, the clock would be the Mi Watch Lite, supposedly an economical version of the Chinese Mi Watch, announced in 2019. With the approval, the device can now be sold in the United States – however, there is still no official date for launch.

According to the initial rumors, Mi Watch Lite may be launched in China as Redmi Watch – which makes sense, since Redmi usually presents products with good cost-benefit, usually cheaper. In addition, this may be a way to differentiate you from the new Mi Watch recently introduced in Europe.

Mi Watch Lite withstands up to 50 meters deep

The FCC documentation reveals some characteristics of the Mi Watch Lite’s technical sheet, such as water resistance (up to 50 meters), which makes the device suitable for water sports. The smartwatch also features swim recognition mode.

The look is similar to the Mi Watch launched last year in China, which in turn resembles the design of the Apple Watch, with the square case. The packaging information shows that the Mi Watch Lite has a 1.41 ″ color screen with HD resolution.

Battery and charging

Also according to the information on the Mi Watch Lite box, the watch has a 230 mAh battery. It is much less than the charging capacity of the conventional Chinese Mi Watch, which has 570 mAh and promises up to 36 hours of use with 4G on. The new smartwatch has 5 W charging.

The data sheet also includes: integrated GPS, heart rate monitor (24 hours), Bluetooth 5.1.

With information: GSMArena