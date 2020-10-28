Xiaomi MIUI Launcher will have new option on open apps screen

With the update, Xiaomi’s launcher allows you to display recent apps horizontally, instead of the old block display

Users MIUI Launcher started getting an update that lets you organize the screen of recent apps in landscape mode. The feature arrives in version 4.21.0.2425-10261728 and allows you to change the current display of open apps in blocks.

Recent horizontal apps – MIUI Launcher (Image: Playback / @ Deike)

The configuration can be done through the settings of the Home Screen, as revealed by the prints taken by the Telegram user @Deike (via XDA Developers).

The new layout is very similar to what several other manufacturers use in their interfaces for Android, which can be good news for those who prefer the usual way of the system to organize recent apps.

Recent apps on MIUI Launcher (Image: Playback / @ Deike)

This way, just scroll from left to right, or vice versa, to check which programs are open in the background. To close one of them, the user must just hold and drag upwards. You can also access the settings by pressing and holding for a few seconds.

In addition to the new open app screen, the new version of the launcher corrects occasional bugs and makes adjustments to system animations. For now, the update reaches a few users, under test, but it is possible that Xiaomi will release the feature in a new stable version of MIUI 12 soon.

With information: XDA Developers