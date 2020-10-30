Xiaomi Poco X3 and Moto G9 Plus receive augmented reality from Google

List of devices compatible with Google Play Services for AR won 12 new smartphones

THE Xiaomi Poco X3 it’s the Moto G9 Plus are the new phones to join the list of devices compatible with Google Play Services for RA (formerly ARCore), alongside 10 more smartphones with Android. With this certification, devices have a greater guarantee of good functioning when running apps with augmented reality.

The list had been updated at the beginning of the month with Moto G9 Play and other cell phones, and then on October 19, with the inclusion of 13 more smartphones, among them the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. It now includes 12 more devices from manufacturers like LG, Motorola and Xiaomi. Are they:

As we explained in the Tecnoblog, not being on the list does not prevent devices from using augmented reality. However, Google’s certification ensures that applications run these resources without major problems. Of course, there are other requirements, such as a powerful enough CPU and quality of the cameras and motion sensors.

In practice, these devices should be more likely to work correctly when running Live View from Google Maps or even when using search to display animals in 3D, which became a fever on social networks some time ago. You can see the full list of certified phones on the Google developer site.

With information: Android Police