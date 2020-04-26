Xiaomi renews its most famous scooter by adding a screen

Over time we have seen Xiaomi bringing products away from the world of smartphones to market, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald Or an electric bike. However, one of the company’s flagship products, not counting mobiles, are the electric scooters, and the tech giant has just released a revamped version that includes a screen.

Xiaomi has put on sale through Mi.com Your new electric scooter, called Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S and that introduces one of the most important features of the Pro model, as it has a screen. Weighing 12.5 kilograms, this new version of the scooter is capable of weighing up to 100 kilograms and can be folded in just three seconds. Among its features, it stands out that it is able to achieve a top speed of 25 kilometres/hour and who has a battery with a range for 30 kilometers tour.

The Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S offers up to three operating modes, including eco-friendly, normal and sporty. However, as we have already mentioned, the main novelty of this version is incorporating a screen, which can be found on the Pro model of the scooter and which indicates the battery level. In fact, it is really the only novelty that comes to this redesign of the electric scooter, which can be purchased in China by 199 yuan, which at the change are approximately about 260 euros.

Of the rest of the features of the Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S it should be noted that it offers a front-wheel drive engine 250W power, has a battery that is fully charged in just a few 5 and a half hours, and it has disc and electric brakes as well as a brushless DC motor. In addition, that new version maintains the IP54 water and dust support, and is recommended for people 16 to 50 years old.

On the other hand, the scooter is also capable of climb slopes and slopes of about 14 degrees, it has rubber wheels that can be easily inflated and with a disc brake that acts on the rear wheel and that is operated similarly to that of a bicycle, in addition to an ABS system which causes wheels and braking systems not to crash when contacting water.

In the same way, it also has an LED light on the front and a position light in the rear area, which allow the user to move in low light conditions. It even has a built-in horn to alert passers-by. A scooter that can be purchased in China and is expected to arrive in Spain this same summer, although both the date and the price with which it could land in our country the Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S.