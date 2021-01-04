Xiaomi reveals how many Mi 11 were sold without charger

In October, the Apple left many people indignant when announcing the expensive iPhone 12 without the plug adapter. THE Xiaomi, in turn, was more “friendly” and allowed the consumer to choose between versions of the Mi 11 with and without charger, for the same price. But, apparently, most consumers are not willing to give up the accessory.

For the environment …

The Chinese manufacturer, as well as the Cupertino giant, says that removing the charger from the case of their cell phones, by default, is an effort to preserve the environment. However, to the relief of anyone who buys a Mi 11, users who need the accessory will be able to take it home at no additional cost.

“Both versions are offered at the same price, allowing users to purchase based on their needs,” explained Xiaomi during the launch.

The action, however, appears not to have been as popular with fans of the brand. According to a report released by the company on January 1, less than 6% of smartphones sold in the first days correspond to the “environmentally friendly” version, without a charger and cable. In absolute numbers, there are 20 thousand cell phones.

Decision was already considered for more than five years

In a press release, Xiaomi thanked the 20,000 buyers for “supporting environmental protection” when choosing the Mi 11 “Green Edition”.

The note also reveals that the manufacturer had already considered removing the charger from the box of their smartphones in 2015. At the time, Motorola had already launched the first generation Moto G (2013) without the adapter (in order to keep the price more low).

The strategy was not an industry trend until Apple joined the game (for different reasons, of course). Now, in addition to Xiaomi, Samsung should also launch the Galaxy S21 without the accessory, as we said exclusively here, at Tecnoblog. It is possible that other manufacturers will follow suit in the coming months.

With information: Gizmochina