Xiaomi schedules event to announce new products to the Indian market
Xiaomi schedules event to announce new products to the Indian market

By kenyan

A few days ago Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Band in India, with a promise of up to 14 days of battery life and affordable price in the country market. Now, the Chinese company has just announced that it will hold an event aimed at fans of the brand in the country, in which it will present, in a totally digital way, new products to be launched for them.

With the name “Smarter Living 2021”, the showcase will be presented on September 29 and is expected to release a list of new products and accessories for Indian users, according to the poster released for the event.

In a similar event held last year, Xiaomi took the opportunity to announce various types of products, which, among others, stand out among some new models of Mi TV, the Mi Smart Water Purifier and Mi Band 4 water purifier, which was one of China’s sales successes in the period.

With that, it is possible to wait for products from these segments for this year’s event. Also according to the image disclosed in the ad, we have some product tips that could be announced, such as the Mi Smart Band 5, the Mi Watch Revolve – or Xiaomi Watch Color, the Mijia Sneakers 4 – which are the company’s running shoes -, the smart bulbs of the Smart Bulb line and the Mijia Automatic Soap Dispenser.

In addition to these products, it is also expected to announce the company’s new TVs, as happened last year, and a line of notebooks.

The event, as stated, will be held online, on September 29, at 12 pm local time (or 3:30 am Brasília time).

