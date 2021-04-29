XP Inc.’s Edtech Launches Cryptocurrency Investment Course

In recent months, Bitcoin has been gaining considerable appreciation. To give you an idea, on January 6, the main cryptocurrency had broken its appreciation record, being quoted at US $ 36,300. And today, the digital currency is quoted at $ 52,300. An increase of 44%.

This exorbitant appreciation has been drawing the attention of thousands of people interested in investing from cryptocurrencies. However, the process can be complicated for those who are not aware of this market, which can even lead to losing money. And keeping an eye on this audience, Xpeed – edtech of the investment bank XP Inc. – opened the registration for the first class of the “Bitcoins and Crypto” course.

The goal is to help investors to position themselves in a market that already totals US $ 2.1 trillion with more than 4,700 cryptography worldwide. According to edtech, there will be nine and a half hours of 100% online content. The course grid will cover topics such as:

Definition of bitcoin,

Blockchain and altcoins,

Why invest in bitcoin,

The Top 15 cryptography by market value,

The diversification power of crypto assets in portfolios with traditional assets,

Investment term

Index investment – Nasdaq Crypto Index

These and other contents will be taught in a multiplatform way, with podcast interviews, ebooks and live and recorded video classes. The course will be taught by Samir Kerbage – specialist in crypto and CTO of Hashdex, manager in the creation of cryptocurrency funds. The classes will also be attended by professionals from XP Inc., as well as Bernardo Pascowitch, founder and CEO of fintech Yubb.

The “Bitcoins and Crypto” course costs R $ 739 and can be divided into 12 times of R $ 73.90, with a full refund guarantee in seven days after purchase. For more information and registration, just access the special program page by clicking here.

