Yahoo Groups is discontinued and it is no longer possible to create new communities

Do you remember Yahoo Groups? If you are a younger internet user, it is very likely that you will not. The service – which opened in 2001 – until it was successful in the past decade, being one of the first platforms to allow the creation and management of email groups. However, with so many more modern alternatives available on the market, it was expected that the tool would fall out of favor in recent times.

Well, Yahoo has just announced that it will discontinue the product, making it impossible to create new communities within Groups since this past Monday (12). The service will become inaccessible from December 15th: its website will be taken down and emails sent to the group will not be delivered, with the sender receiving an error message instead.

“Yahoo Groups has seen a decline in usage in recent years. During the same period, we have witnessed unprecedented levels of involvement in our properties as customers seek premium and reliable content. While these decisions are never easy, sometimes we need to make difficult decisions in relation to products that no longer fit our long-term strategy, as we improve our focus on other areas of the business, ”explains the company.

The funny thing is that, because it does not have a similar platform, Yahoo – on the official consumer help page on the closure of Groups – suggests competitive products for users who feel orphaned by the platform, such as Facebook Groups, Google Groups or the least known (but that in the premium version allows you to import data from Yahoo Groups) Groups.io.

Source: Yahoo