You can now download the official Windows 11 SE wallpaper; know how

Windows 11 SE is Microsoft’s latest bet to break into the student market with an operating system that is more sober, light and focused on productivity. Despite not having new features when compared to the standard Win 11, the OS introduced new wallpapers for the general public and, fortunately, the company made them available for download in the Microsoft Store.

In the native app store, the pack is called EDU Wallpapers, and it’s actually an entire theme — defining wallpaper, theme, complementary color, and even mouse pointer. With it, you can get an idea of ​​what the interface of cheap notebooks equipped with Windows 11 SE will look like.

Obviously, you can download the wallpapers of the new system from alternative sites and in different resolutions. This option, however, doesn’t guarantee that the wallpaper will fit perfectly on your monitor, but at least it keeps all the other interface elements just the way you prefer.

How to download Windows 11 SE wallpaper

To download EDU Wallpapers you must visit the official page for the package on the Microsoft Store and click “Get”. After that, you must click on a free area of ​​the desktop with the right mouse button and, in the context menu, select “Custom”. If everything went well, the new theme should appear in the “Themes” section.

This theme is also Windows 10 compatible, so even with the old OS you can get a taste of what it’s like to have the newly announced OS running on the machine — the application process is similar too. Alternatively, go to the Wallpaper HUB website to download the wallpaper alone.

Windows 11 SE doesn’t have a release date yet, but it should ship entry-level computers later this year. It is not known, for the time being, whether home users (ie, “non-students”) will be able to officially install the operating system.