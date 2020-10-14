Home Technology Tech news You can update! Facebook Messenger gets new themes and Instagram-inspired cone
You can update! Facebook Messenger gets new themes and Instagram-inspired cone

Citing “the future of message communication”, Facebook has just updated Messenger, its official messenger, with a beautiful redesign, new features and an unprecedented icon, which has a color scheme inspired by Instagram.

It was not long ago that the social network started to merge the messaging systems of Instagram and Messenger and, apparently, the rapprochement between both is getting bigger and bigger.

In a recent publication in official Facebook blog you can even see a video with the most interesting news that have landed on Messenger over the years.

The publication also gives a hint about the arrival of interesting features to the messenger, including the new Selfie Stickers as well as a mode that will make the messages sent disappear after being viewed.

Apparently, these news should debut in the app in the next few days, delivering an even more personalized user experience.

Facebook is also planning to integrate Augmented Reality effects into messenger usage, starting in 2021. One thing is for sure: if you were already a fan of Messenger, now you should stay even longer.

