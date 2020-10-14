You can update! Facebook Messenger gets new themes and Instagram-inspired cone

Citing “the future of message communication”, Facebook has just updated Messenger, its official messenger, with a beautiful redesign, new features and an unprecedented icon, which has a color scheme inspired by Instagram.

It was not long ago that the social network started to merge the messaging systems of Instagram and Messenger and, apparently, the rapprochement between both is getting bigger and bigger.

In a recent publication in official Facebook blog you can even see a video with the most interesting news that have landed on Messenger over the years.