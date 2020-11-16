YouTube-DL returns to GitHub and generates change in anti-piracy policy

GitHub has reviewed the case and released the YouTube-DL repository after concluding that it does not violate US copyright law

GitHub announced on Monday (16) that the YouTube-DL repository is back online. The platform said that after receiving more information, it concluded that the software for downloading videos does not violate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), as the American Recording Industry Association (RIAA) had claimed.

In a statement, the GitHub stated that it supports the developer community and therefore shared the frustration with the overthrow of YouTube-DL. According to the text, the measure was taken due to processes created to follow laws such as the DMCA, which leave platform and developers in a difficult position.

“Our reintegration [do YouTube-DL], based on new information that showed that the project was not violating a technical protection measure (TPM), was in line with our values ​​of putting developers first, ”he said.

“As a platform, we must comply with the laws – even those that we don’t consider fair to developers. As we have seen, this can lead to situations where GitHub is required to remove the code – even if there are a multitude of non-infringing uses – if it is in fact designed to circumvent a PMS. But this is extremely rare ”.

The RIAA’s claim that YouTube-DL serves to circumvent YouTube’s protection measures has been challenged by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). The entity indicated, in communication, that the video platform’s mechanisms do not prohibit copying content, and therefore the software does not violate the DMCA. The argument served to GitHub to reconsider the overthrow of the software.

“We understand that just because the code can be used to access copyrighted works, it does not mean that it cannot be used to access works in non-infringing ways,” explained the platform, which highlighted legitimate uses such as preserving evidence for human rights actions. , support for journalists in fact checking and downloading videos in the public domain.

YouTube-DL makes GitHub review policy

After criticism from developers with the overthrow of YouTube-DL, GitHub decided to revise its policies on allegations of piracy. The platform said that now, each notification will be reviewed by technical and legal experts to ensure that they are not unfounded.

If the claim is ambiguous, the benefit will be to the developers and the repository will remain on the air until new evidence is presented by those who question the code. On the other hand, if the claim is legitimate, the platform will contact those responsible for the repository to make room for them to appeal the decision or update the content. If there is no response, the service will contact you again before making a decision.

The repository will only go down if the contact is unsuccessful or if there is no change. Even if this happens, GitHub will continue to contact the developers to offer alternatives for resuming the repository. The platform will have resources to export data about the repository.

GitHub also announced that it will donate $ 1 million to a fund to protect open source developers from unjustified claims of DMCA violations. The platform has also promised that it will work to improve copyright law and to avoid creating other laws that could harm developers.