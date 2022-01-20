YouTube Music is the fastest growing music streaming service in the West

YouTube Music has become the fastest growing music streaming service in the western world. The platform was ahead of three giants in the segment in terms of “annual growth”: Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The data are from the MIDiA Research survey, published this Thursday (20) with market data.

Second in total users, Apple Music grew by 25%, much less than the 50% increase in YouTube Music. This makes the app the fastest growing streaming app in the west, behind only Tencent Music and NetEase Cloud Music, both focused on the eastern market with 18% of the total market.

Further north in China, Yandex experienced unprecedented growth in Russia, as it managed to double its user base in those 12 months. The service now accounts for about 2% of the global market, but is still not very popular in the southern hemisphere of the globe.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Larger services grew less

In total, the numbers are much more modest: only 8% of the market, against 31% of the leader Spotify and 15% of Apple. The positive numbers show how successful Google was with the more aggressive marketing campaign it introduced last year.

The study points out that streaming subscriptions grew around the planet by about 26.4% in just one year, between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2021. In total, there are more than 521.3 million people who have enrollment in at least one of the apps — 109.5 million joined last year.

This is perhaps the most expressive result since Google decided to end Play Music to use the YouTube brand as a way to boost the music service.

For now, this turn is still not enough to threaten the reign of the triad of giants, especially Spotify, which remains firm with almost twice the market of competitors.