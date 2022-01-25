YouTube Music now lets you save playlist to library

You can now save a YouTube Music generated playlist to your own library. This Monday (24), the service released to users the “Save” button for playback queues generated based on songs, the so-called radios, to facilitate the storage of a valuable list of tracks.

The button has been inserted below the playlist tabs, next to the “Related” tab. By tapping on it, the user can choose between adding the tracks to an existing playlist or creating an entirely new playlist.

This feature, however, is not new to Google: it first appeared on the abandoned Google Play Music, the former music player and streaming service of the search giant. Still, the feature is extremely useful for the routine of those who crave discoveries on YouTube Music, so it’s still a very welcome addition.

Currently, the function seems to be released for the iOS app, but Android shouldn’t be left behind for long. To try out the feature as it becomes available, stay tuned for updates available on the Play Store and App Store.