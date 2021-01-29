YouTube tests function that creates short clips from longer videos

O YouTube started testing a tool that lets you share short clips from lives and videos on demand the platform. The resource aims to facilitate the dissemination of specific excerpts that can be used as a kind of summary of the content, to attract greater engagement – they can take between 5 and 60 seconds.

The function, which is similar to what already exists on Twitch, is initially available for channels from a small group of content creators, including some game channels. But all users can use it whenever they find an enabled channel.

When you see the scissors icon below a video, it will be possible to select a section to be displayed in the “Clips” format – that part of the original video will be repeated in a loop.

The clip can then be shared anywhere else. It is also saved in a new tab, which can be accessed via the YouTube menu later.

It is worth mentioning that you do not create a new video when you make a “Clip”, you only direct other viewers to that particular part of the original video. These people can also choose to watch the full video.

The feature is not available on children’s content, live premieres or lives longer than eight hours. In addition, if the original video is deleted or placed as “private”, the clip will disappear. It can still be accessed in case of “unlisted” videos.

YouTube Clips first arrives on the desktop and Android, with the iOS version expected to “soon”. Videos longer than 30 seconds may contain ads. The platform says it will still make updates based on user feedback throughout this testing period.

With information: Google and Engadget