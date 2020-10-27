YouTube unveils a new interface for its mobile application

The streaming video platform is rolling out a new interface to its mobile applications, with more efficient chapter navigation, more accessible settings and new touch control gestures.

YouTube is in the process of rolling out a major update to its mobile apps. The interface of the application and certain functions have been revised and corrected in order to offer users a better user experience.

The developers have thus worked on several elements, such as chapter navigation, the movement of certain buttons in the player interface, or the integration of new navigation gestures.

Launched last May, YouTube’s chaptering function takes advantage of this update to further simplify navigation within a video. From now on, it is possible to display a visual list, with a thumbnail and a title, for each of the chapters composing the video being played.

The reader also benefits from this facelift and sees access to certain elements simplified. The display of subtitles, previously available from the options menu, is now accessible from a dedicated button displayed transparently at the top right of the player. This is also the case with the option to activate or deactivate the playback of the next video.

Another novelty, the YouTube mobile application introduces new navigation gestures. In portrait view, sliding your finger up on a video will display it in full screen. Likewise, sliding down the screen will exit this display in full screen.

While this doesn’t really make sense for videos recorded in landscape (you usually just need to rotate the device to enter or exit full screen mode), it will be especially useful for content shot in portrait display.

YouTube will also introduce action suggestions. Concretely, the application will suggest, for example, to rotate your device to play a video, or to activate the playback of a video in Virtual Reality if it considers that this can be beneficial for the user experience.

Finally, those who have taken up the bad habit of going to bed late to watch another video before sleeping can, if they wish, set up a reminder asking them to turn off the application to go to bed.

The deployment of these new features is underway and should extend over several days. It is therefore very likely that you will not have access to these new features immediately.

