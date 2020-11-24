Home Technology Tech news YouTube will automatically add chapters to long videos
YouTube will automatically add chapters to long videos

By kenyan

YouTube started using artificial intelligence to automatically create chapters in long videos. Available since May, the chapters help users find the passage they want, but today, it requires content creators to manually indicate the time of each subject in the video description. Now, the idea to make the job easier.

YouTube video with chapters (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

On a page about features being tested, YouTube revealed plans to add chapters automatically and said the solution was being tested with a small group of videos. The platform explained that, instead of youtubers indicating the timing of chapters, the process will be done with machine learning.

“We want to make it easier for people to browse videos with chapters, so we are experimenting with adding chapters automatically,” said the platform. “We will use machine learning to recognize text and generate chapters automatically.”

Apparently, the creation of chapters automatically will only work if the sections are well defined, with a vignette or other solution in the video to indicate the change in the subject. YouTube has not indicated whether it wants to automatically add chapters to videos where the subject changes more fluidly.

The platform also offered the form available on this link for creators to request that their videos be removed from testing if they see a problem.

YouTube tests comments with time

YouTube also announced that it is testing a change in comments. The platform began to show a small group of users an option to highlight when the comment was made in the video. Today, like video chapters, this information needs to be added manually.

The platform intends to display an icon next to the comment box which, if selected, displays the time of the video. There is still no prediction of when this option and the feature that automatically creates chapters will be released to all users.

With information: 9to5Google.

