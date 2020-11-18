YouTube will have ads that will play background audio

The new audio ads for YouTube are similar to what already exists on the radio, but with some kind of visual appeal

YouTube knows that a lot of people just listen to a video, turning the experience into a podcast and this behavior is creating a new format for ads: audio advertising. The target of the new test is also on users who use the video platform as a music player.

YouTube (Image: Playback / YouTube)

The novelty is already in tests and Google itself lists an example of success with Shutterfly. The report states that the new audio advertising format focused on the interested public to buy, generating a 14% increase in the users’ ability to remember the advertisement, along with a 2% growth for people’s preference.

Audio ads on YouTube will also have images

The advertising piece will be similar to what is already done with the ads on radio and podcasts from other platforms. In the case of YouTube, it can be up to 30 seconds long, the uploaded file cannot exceed 128 GB and even if it is made with audio in mind, it will still have some visual appeal for those who have changed tabs – in resolutions: 240p, 360p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, 1440p or 2160p.

As one of the audiences sought is people who use YouTube to listen to music, the site will also create a group of channels focused on music in popular rhythms such as Latin songs, k-pop and hip-hop, in addition to a list of 100 most played songs in the week.

Testing is still in its infancy and there is no provision for the launch of background ads on YouTube for all users. It is also unclear whether or not they will be implemented on other Google platforms, such as YouTube Music itself.

With information: YouTube.