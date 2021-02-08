YouTuber tries to shoot prank video and is shot dead

Timothy Wilks, 20, was shot and died last Friday night (5) in what looked like a prank attempt on YouTube: he and a friend approached a group of people with butcher knives, and another guy drew a weapon claiming self-defense.

“Detectives were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a ‘gotcha’ as part of a YouTube video,” says the statement of the Nashville police (USA). The friend’s name was not revealed, and it was not possible to identify the channel in question on YouTube.

David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to officers that he shot Wilks after being approached with the knives. He said he shot the boy for self-defense and didn’t know about the prank. The homicide division is investigating the case, but has yet to make a formal charge.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an amusement park, the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park located in the city of Hermitage. “This is a place that attracts many children”, reports a client to WKRN, local TV channel. “When we were there, there were a lot of small children.”

YouTube prohibits dangerous pranks

In its policy on dangerous or harmful content, YouTube prohibits “content that shows pranks in which victims believe they are subject to serious and imminent physical harm or that generate serious emotional stress in minors”.

This started to apply in early 2019: at the time, the challenge of Bird Box, in which people tried to walk down the street and even drive blindfolded – a driver caused an accident because of that, without leaving any injured.

The rule also applies to pranks that make people think they are in danger – the knife threat would likely fall into that category. However, searches for “knife prank”, “robbery prank” (theft) and “home invasion prank” still return several results.