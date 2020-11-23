Home Technology Tech news Zoom: a journalist interferes in a secret meeting of European ministers
Zoom: a journalist interferes in a secret meeting of European ministers

By kenyan

The Dutch Defense Minister tweeted a photo showing the access code for videoconferencing with her European counterparts. What has not gone unnoticed.

The sequence is hilarious. As the 27 European defense ministers meet on Zoom, a broad-smiling journalist suddenly joins the secret discussions under the username “admin”. The situation is all the more grotesque as this colleague in a t-shirt finds himself in the middle of a group of people in suits and ties and flanked by national and European flags.

“Do you know you’re in a secret meeting?” “, said Josep Borrell, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “Yes, I’m sorry, I’m a journalist from the Netherlands. Sorry to interrupt your meeting ”, answers the intruder candidly, before disconnecting. According to LeSoir.be, the meeting was then immediately canceled for security reasons.

If this “zoombombing” was possible, it was because Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld tweeted a photo of herself showing herself working at home. In this photo, we could distinguish five of the six digits of the videoconference access code. For someone whose role is to ensure the security of a nation, this is not very serious.

Source : LeSoir.be

