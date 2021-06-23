Zoom launches update with video filters, gender pronouns and more

The Zoom video conferencing service has updated its apps for iOS and Mac with the addition of interesting new features. Version 5.7.0 will support features such as use of video filters, gender pronouns, ability to change meeting organizers, and scheduling privileges.

This update brings an important improvement in the authentication system, with the possibility of blocking domains to prevent unauthorized access. It also improves the user’s contact card, with the ability to add extra phone numbers, and adds new call logging mechanisms — such as seeing how many people are waiting in line.

Focused on gender inclusion and diversity, it is now possible to list by which treatment pronouns the person wants to be called. Thus, the interlocutor will feel more confident to trigger the other properly, without prejudice or embarrassing situations.

New custom video filters should also provide a better experience for conducting meetings or webinars. Participants can also enable a feature that performs live transcription in real time, an accessibility option for the deaf or for those who prefer to attend meetings with muted sound.

Finally, a noteworthy novelty is the possibility of switching between organizers of a meeting, being able to list substitutes in case someone needs to leave in the middle of the meeting. Today, if the host leaves the call, the meeting needs to be stopped.

iPad contemplated

In late May, the app received a major update for iPad Pro owners, with support for a feature called Center Stage. Now, the company brings more news for those who want to videoconference with the Apple tablet.

Center Stage uses the wide front camera and machine learning features to keep the user framed even as they move. Under Zoom, Center Stage even recognizes when other people enter or leave the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone. This novelty should allow for better gestures and presentations with movements, for those who are broadcasting a face-to-face class, for example.

All these updates are already in the new Zoom version and should reach other users soon, either in the web version or in the Android app.