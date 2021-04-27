Zoom uses immersive visualization to make video calls less exhausting

With the audience becoming overwhelmed with so many video calls, Zoom wants to make the experience less tiring and more immersive. To this end, the company is launching a background feature called Immersive View (Immersive Visualization, in Portuguese). It will make the meetings held by the platform more similar to those held in person in an office, for example.

Zoom had already announced the feature on Zoomtopia, your developer conference, which took place last year. It is now available for both free and paid accounts, supporting both meetings and webinars for up to 25 participants.

Immersive Visualization builds on the virtual background features that Zoom already has, but focuses on actually putting meeting participants in a realistic-looking location, rather than just switching between a flat – and boring scenario.

Meeting hosts can enable the function in the same menu as Speaker View and Gallery View (Gallery View). Once the feature is triggered, Zoom will automatically place participants in a variety of integrated virtual scenes, such as a boardroom or auditorium. In addition, you can enter participants manually or move them around the scene easily and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience.

Customization and limitations

Customization is also part of the Immersive Visualization feature. Zoom says that hosts can upload their own scenes if they get tired of the pre-installed options. Hosts can even use their own video as a scene, bringing participants to their personal virtual background. You can also revert to Speaker View mode or Gallery View at any time

In addition, at least in theory, any image could be used as an Immersive Visualization background. However, Zoom claims that combining the file type, aspect ratio and resolution recommendations for virtual backgrounds will produce the best results.

But the new functionality also has considerable limitations. If the number of participants exceeds 25, the additional ones are displayed on a strip of thumbnails at the top of the stage. Zoom claims that the host can host as many participants as it wants, but recommends Gallery View for larger gatherings. Also, for those who are not running the latest version of Zoom on the desktop or mobile device, the background will be set as the default before Immersive View is enabled.

Another point: when Immersive Viewing is enabled, those who have an non-updated version of Zoom on both the desktop and the mobile version – and therefore do not support the new functionality – will continue to see other meeting participants in Gallery View modes or Speaker View and only with a simple black background. Other meeting participants will still see these unsupported participants through the new feature, with their original backgrounds.

In addition, the recording of meetings that start using Immersive Visualization is not yet supported. Cloud and local recordings will appear in Gallery View or Speaker View modes, depending on the cloud recording settings or that were used before the new functionality was started for local recordings.

Available for Windows and MacOS desktop clients, Immersive View is enabled by default for all free and individual Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher, and can be enabled via the web portal for all other account types.

