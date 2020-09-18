Home Technology Tech news Zuckerberg wants to control political discussions among Facebook employees
TechnologyTech news

Zuckerberg wants to control political discussions among Facebook employees

By kenyan

Mark Zuckerberg does not seem very happy with the denunciations and political discussions that have emerged on forums and internal networks of Facebook employees. According to international media reports, at a meeting with them this week, the company’s CEO stated that there is a plan underway to control the way these conversations take place, so that the debate is encouraged, but without other employees having to face such issues during working hours without wishing to do so.

The focus, reports from CNBC and The Wall Street Journal point out, would be polarizing themes and complex social issues, which would be closely monitored. According to Zuckerberg, this would involve an indication of which parts of the company’s internal tool can receive such chats and also a “careful” moderation of conversations, when they occur. The goal, he said, would be to explore ways to preserve the company’s open culture and the freedom of employees in the workplace, with more details about the new rules being revealed to workers next week.

In addition, Zuckerberg would have shown his support for minorities working in the social network, with the set of new rules, too, being idealized so that they feel safer to report abuse. The request is that the conversations continue to take place in a professional and respectful way, especially with regard to sensitive topics that involve the daily work and the social network’s handling of external issues.

The international press points out that the measures did not arrive by chance. It would not be a coincidence that, just in the last two weeks, two Facebook employees came to the public with documents published on the company’s internal network, criticizing the platform’s inaction in the face of hate speech, political manipulation and publication of fake news, with impacts on real politics and society.

Commenting on the matter, Facebook’s corporate communications executive, Joe Osborne, did not list the situations, but said that the new principles follow indications from the employees themselves, who support political discussions but wish to have the option of participating or not in the workplace environment. job. The idea, he says, is to create a policy that is respectful and inclusive, in line with the company’s values ​​of free expression.

He also points out that the standards follow trends in the technology market and similar ideas are being applied in other companies in the sector. Osborne did not talk about how such rules could restrain complaints about the platform’s operation, stating only that new details should be released next week and that the idea is to keep the social network’s values ​​up, guaranteeing the freedom of employees and, also, a welcoming work environment.

Source: CNBC

