Twitter orders employees to work from home amid coronavirus fears

By Edwin Ginni
Twitter has advised its employees to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Image | Twitter

Social media giant Twitter on Monday asked its employees to work from home due to concerns on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Twitter made the directive to its almost 5,000 global employees just days after suspending non-critical travel for its workers.

“Our goal is to lower the risk that anyone at Twitter might contract or inadvertently spread the virus. We must take these proactive steps to protect ourselves and others and minimize the spread of COVID-19,” read part of Twitter’s blog post.

Twitter’s policy is mandatory for its employees working in Japan and South Korea. Twitter said that the restrictions will be reviewed and updated as the company gets more information.

“Our working from home policy will be mandatory for employees based in our Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices due in part to government restrictions. Our criteria will evolve over time as we get more information, and we will communicate to affected Tweeps as appropriate,” Twitter reported.

However, Twitter said their offices will remain open due to the necessity of some job functions.

Other than Twitter, payment processing company Square has also encouraged its employees to work from home.

Twitter and Square, both headed by Chief Executive Jack Dorsey are among the first companies in the bay region to encourage workers to work from home in the period of the coronavirus outbreak.

