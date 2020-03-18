Whatsapp to introduce self-destructing messages

Giant Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is bringing onboard a new feature which for long has been on most of its competitors.

According to WABetainfo, the self-destructing messages feature has been spotted on two beta versions of the app.

The feature allows users to send messages then set a period for the messages to ‘self-destruct’. The feature has been available on Telegram for some time now and is many’s choice especially when sharing sensitive information.

With the feature on WhatsApp, you will be able to set the self-destructing period ranging from one hour, one day, one week, one month or one year.

A clock icon will mark the self-destructing text before the time is reached.

On WhatsApp, it is not yet known if the receivers will be able to tell if the message is self-destructing. As for telegram, the recipients are not able to notice if messages are self-destructing and only come to realize when they are gone.

The feature is still in beta testing mode and it is not yet clear when it will set in. Whatsapp, unlike other apps, takes ‘its time’ to work on new features before releasing – no matter how long it will take.

The company recently announced that it was working on encryption of google drive backups for its 2 Billion users.

It is still not known when the feature will be launched to the mainstream.