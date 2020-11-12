Home News Kenya tourism industry soars.
Kenya tourism industry soars.

By Joyce Rizzoli

The Kenyan tourism industry was feted after Kenya triumphed the World Travel Awards (WTA) as the top tourist destination in Africa.

This declaration was made during the launch of Africa Winners Day at the WTA.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chairman, Jimi Kariuki said “This is an encouragement to everyone in the tourism sector and shows that even as we go through this difficult time, Kenya remains the top destination in Africa. We will keep improving our tourism packages and showcase our offerings globally so that we remain ready for take-off once travel resumes fully.”

He celebrated the achievement as a significant win for Kenya’s tourism sector, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to give my congratulations all the winners from Kenya, including the Kenya Tourism Board. We shall continue with efforts to see that Kenya is always at the top,” Mr.Kariuki appended.

Raider, the Chief Executive Officer of KTB, embraced the acknowledgement and added that this win would pave the way for bigger wins in the industry and attract more tourists to the destination.

“This win makes us immensely proud. It shows that our efforts in showcasing our diverse offerings through our various campaigns have borne fruits with people anticipating to come to Kenya once travel resumes fully. For example, #TheMagicAwaits campaign showcased the development in the destination when countries were in lockdown. #RediscoverTheMagic is now creating an expectation for travellers to come to Kenya,” Radier said.

Alongside this win, other companies in hospitality also had a share. For instance, the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Aberdare Country Club, Boabab beach resort and spa as well as Kenya Airways got awarded. The country’s capital, Nairobi, was named “Africa’s Leading Travel Destination,” and Kenyatta International Conventional Centre (KICC) walked away with “Africa’s Leading Meetings and conference centre.”

World Tourism Awards is a global initiative that identifies the best in the tourism industry and appreciates the same through awards and accolades globally.

