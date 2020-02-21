Home Uncategorized Mathew, 36 years old man who sat for KCPE nine times
Mathew Aol Nyamlori, who is 36 years old, is now a final year student at Kenyatta University.

He sat for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) for nine years before acquiring secondary education.

When Mathew grew up, he wanted to become a doctor. He realized his career when he sat for KCPE the first time in 1998.

He was schooling at Kipsimbol Primary School and managed to score 478 marks out of 700 marks.

The results and admission letter were bittersweet for Mathew, even though he was admitted at Kabianga High School.

His parents were not financially stable, and therefore, he could not join high school.

Mathew would not sit at home all day, and in 1999 he went back to standard eight at Rongo Primary School. He learned with high hopes that eventually, things would get better for him.

After sitting for KCPE, he scored 559 marks and got an admission letter to Kanga High School.

Fortunately, his aunt volunteered to help him. But the assistance was short-lived since he dropped from Kanga in second term. The aunt could not finance his education anymore.

Mathew stayed out of school for two years.
He worked as a casual laborer in a milling factory in Nairobi, earning between 200 and 250 per day.

Nyamlori said, “I had no one to sustain me in school that is why I had to drop out. Working as a casual laborer was not easy for me. I had to move from one school to the other to avoid humiliation. Some teachers thought I knew everything I required to know.”

Later in 2002, he joined Kitere Primary School and scored 387 marks. He got an admission letter to Rapogi High School. No one volunteered to finance his education.

In 2003 he went back to class eight at Sony Sugar Primary and scored 399 marks.

In 2004 he changed to Rangwe Junior Academy and scored 434 marks. He was admitted to Maseno High School and dropped second term.

The year 2008, he went to Agoro Primary sat for KCPE, and scored 397. Mathew was admitted to Maranda High.

In 2009 he went to Aldo Rebby Academy and scored 401 marks.

In 2010 he enrolled at Agape academy and scored 401 marks.

Nyamlori found his luck in 2011 when he was at Oriri Primary School and scored 403 marks in KCPE. He was admitted to Nairobi School. He was already 29 years old.

Equity back with the Wings to Fly scholarship program decided to sponsor his secondary education.

In 2013 his mother lost sight, which affected his performance in school.
In 2015 he sat for KCSE and scored a B+ plus of 71 points.

The sponsorship ended, but he was admitted to Kenyatta University. Currently, he is in the last year pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration.

Nayamlori said, “I get Sh 45 000 as sponsorship from the government annually, which helps my upkeep. I do online writing and other part-time jobs.”

Mathew is set to graduate in July 2020.

