Amy Coney Barret’s Appointment

Concerns have been expressed across America after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barret as a judge in the supreme court who has replaced her predecessor Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Amy’s appointment has raised major concerns and fear to millions of Americans who are covered by the Affordable Care Act as Amy is set to have an aim to abolish it.

Other concerns are whether she will be able to speak up for women’s rights as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did. But her silence speaks volume as she has failed to address the reproductive rights. The case Of Roe V Wade has been more of an eye-opener to the Americans as they are eagerly waiting to see if she will overturn the decision.

During her confirmation hearing, she did not say a word on whether she would uphold access to safe abortion, birth control or fertility treatment. American citizens are also waiting to see how she will handle paid leave, affordable childcare, equal pay, voting rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights as they are all in jeopardy after her confirmation.

The arguments involving the Affordable Care Act are set to be heard on 10 November 2020. She might be required to repeal the critical health care protection being used by a threshold of 8 million Americans. With Americans dying from Covid-19 citizens have expressed concerns saying that the removal of the health act should be the last thing to be considered in the middle of a crisis.

”Barrett’s nomination is part of a broader effort by the extreme right to allow minority views to rule over the will of the majority of Americans-in, this case women”.With many of the American voters being women, women have been elected to congress. Amy has touted herself as an originalist all that she is to do is ensure that she is rooting for women’s rights to be recognized.