China unveils bullet train

China is known as one of the most advanced countries when it comes to technology. It is known as the home of the world’s largest high-speed rail network that is 37,000 kilometers long. Again, the country has unveiled the fastest train that can also work in extremely cold areas or rather when the temperatures are extremely low.

The state-owned China State Railway group has developed the CR400AF-G train. It operates at a speed of up to 350 kilometers per hour and can be used in temperatures as low as-40 degrees Celsius. The train will connect Beijing to cities like Shenyang and Harbin.

Harbin is known for its extremely cold temperatures. The train was unveiled on January 6 in Beijing. It is yet to be announced when the train will begin operating. The brake system includes bolts that are made with a chromium-molybdenum alloy, which endures extremely low temperatures.

It has silicone sealing strips to prevent snow and ice from entering the train body and stainless steel pipes that have heating devices. The body of the train is streamlined to enable it to use less energy. It is also lightweight as the body is made of aluminum alloy body.

The director of China Railway Beijing Groups bullet train center explained the analogy behind the train by saying,” If the train stops in Harbin (one of the coldest cities) for one hour, because of the extremely cold weather, the braking system can easily freeze if it stops moving for a while. The new system will enable breaks to move from time to time even if the trains stop, like a person who stamps his feet to keep warm in cold weather”.

Other countries have adopted this new way of developing trains to work in cold areas such as Japan. Japan launched the N700S that runs up to 360 kilometers in 2020. It serves the Tokaido Shinkansen line that links Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka.