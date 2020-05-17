Home World News Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at his home in Tel Aviv
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at his home in Tel Aviv

By Edwin Ginni
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei. PHOTO|COURTESY

Chinese ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has been found dead at his home, north of Tel Aviv.

Official reports from Israel say police have launched investigations to establish Du’s death, but initial findings suggested no foul play.

The 57-year-old previously served as envoy to Ukraine before being appointed Chinese ambassador to Israel in February.

Mr. Du was married and had a son, but his family had not yet joined him in Israel.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 TV, Mr. Du might have died of natural causes in his sleep.

ISOLATION ON ARRIVAL
After being appointed to be China’s ambassador to Israel, Mr. Du traveled to Israel, where he self-isolated for two weeks because of coronavirus restrictions.

Du’s death comes two days after he condemned comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to Israel.

Pompeo accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus pandemic.

