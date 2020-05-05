Coronavirus India: 195 deaths, 3,900 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India spiked to 46,433 as of Tuesday, May 5, after 3,900 more people tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has recorded 195 new deaths, the sharpest single-day spike since the onset of the disease.

In the ministry’s report on Tuesday, the highest number of cases are from Maharashtra (14,541), Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Rajasthan (3,061), Madhya Pradesh (2,942) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

In Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the numbers have risen to 1,650 and 1,259 respectively.

Punjab now has 1,233, Telangana 1,085, and Haryana 517 confirmed cases.

India is in a nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020, with PM Narendra Modi saying it is still early to open up the country since the lives of the people matter most.

The Indian Government has said that two select flights will begin evacuating its nationals stuck in the United Arab Emirates as from Thursday, May 7.

The list of passengers to board the planes will be made from registrants at the Embassy or Consulate Database, which was launched a week ago for the same purpose.

According to the Indian immigration department, priority will be given to the elderly, workers in distress, pregnant women, and urgent medical cases.

Over 200,000 nationals have registered for traveling back, with the Government saying it will take ‘not less time’ to accommodate the numbers on these flights.