Home World News Coronavirus India: 195 deaths, 3,900 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours
World News

Coronavirus India: 195 deaths, 3,900 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

By Edwin Ginni
An Indian woman covering her face with a mask in a crowded place. Photo | Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India spiked to 46,433 as of Tuesday, May 5, after 3,900 more people tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has recorded 195 new deaths, the sharpest single-day spike since the onset of the disease.

In the ministry’s report on Tuesday, the highest number of cases are from Maharashtra (14,541), Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Rajasthan (3,061), Madhya Pradesh (2,942) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

In Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the numbers have risen to 1,650 and 1,259 respectively.
Punjab now has 1,233, Telangana 1,085, and Haryana 517 confirmed cases.

India is in a nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020, with PM Narendra Modi saying it is still early to open up the country since the lives of the people matter most.

The Indian Government has said that two select flights will begin evacuating its nationals stuck in the United Arab Emirates as from Thursday, May 7.

The list of passengers to board the planes will be made from registrants at the Embassy or Consulate Database, which was launched a week ago for the same purpose.

According to the Indian immigration department, priority will be given to the elderly, workers in distress, pregnant women, and urgent medical cases.

Over 200,000 nationals have registered for traveling back, with the Government saying it will take ‘not less time’ to accommodate the numbers on these flights.

Previous articleSamir Nasri’s focus on Didier Deschamps

RELATED ARTICLES

World News

World reaches the 1 million cured mark of covid-19

kenyan -
About a third of the world's population that has been infected by the new coronavirus -- or just over 1 million people -- has...
Read more
World News

Trump says he accessed evidence linking Chinese lab to the covid-19 pandemic

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today threatened to impose new tariffs against Beijing, claiming to have had access to evidence linking...
Read more
News

Russia to donate Ksh300 million to combat desert locusts in Kenya

Erick Flavour -
Russia has donated Ksh300 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support the country’s response to the invasion by desert locusts. The...
Read more
15,601FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Coronavirus India: 195 deaths, 3,900 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

World News Edwin Ginni -
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India spiked to 46,433 as of Tuesday, May 5, after 3,900 more people tested positive. According to the...
Read more

Cost of ugali will go up due to maize shortage

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, plans to open the market for the importation of maize. If he succeeds, the cost of that plate...
Read more

Governor Nyong’o sacks county executive, sends 7 senior staff on compulsory leave

County News Erick Flavour -
Kisumu County Governor Peter Nyong' o on Monday sacked County Executive for Education Obiero Ogone and sent some senior staff on compulsory leave. The governor...
Read more

Kenya depends on local manufacturers to provide medical kits

News Laiza Maketso -
Following the increase in the number of covid-19 cases, local manufacturers have doubled their efforts in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE). The mass...
Read more

Coronavirus hits grim 250,000 deaths, disease to stay

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of Coronavirus deaths topped 250,000 people as the pandemic continued to ravage the world with seemingly no end. The Worldometer.info website, which tracks...
Read more

YouTube to launch ‘Personalized Topics’ for iOS and Web

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Google is planning to roll out an update that will give iOS users more control over their Homepage and Up Next videos on YouTube. After...
Read more

Man chops off wife’s head in Isiolo, later surrenders to police

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Sunday night, residents of Kangutu, in Isiolo town, experienced a rude shock. A 28-year-old man allegedly chopped off his wife's head with a...
Read more

Tik Tok clocks 2 billion downloads

Technology Edwin Ginni -
With the adverse effects of the coronavirus on all spheres of humanity, social media use seems to be on the other side of the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke