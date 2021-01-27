Harsh lockdown for the Brits over fear of the new variant

Residents in the United Kingdom live under harsh restrictions over the fear of the new variant, which has forced them to go on lockdown for three weeks now. The new variant is said to be more contagious and dangerous. Cases are still on the rise despite the harsh restrictions.

Deaths are still occurring, and the public health officers have begun telling people that they should buckle up as the virus will be among them for a more extended period than expected. Health officials believe that the cases rose due to the opening of schools and public places. The new variant is B.1.1.7, which has caused a surge in the number of cases.

It was first detected in Southeast England, and warnings have been made to the US by the health officials saying that the variant will be predominant in the US. Speculations have been made stating that the variant emerged in September as new infections were on the rise during November. The rising number was specifically experienced in Kent as the numbers were always shooting.

By the time 2020 was coming to an end, two-thirds of the infections resulted from the new variant. This led the country to close down its borders, and lockdown orders were issued on January 5. Most essential shops were closed, and any outdoor activities were banned.

Most of the health experts say that this decision was made when it was too late. Dr.Julian Tang says,” It’s amazing that we seem to be making the same mistakes over and over again with increasing loss of life”.70,000; new cases have been reported since January 4.

The pandemic worsened from December 29 to January 11, where new infections were being registered every single day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that it is too early to lift the restrictions.