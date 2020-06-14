5 little-known blacks who have played important moments in U.S. history

Wilma Rudolph won three golds for the United States in Rome Image: Getty Images

At the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Rudolph became the “fastest woman on the planet” and the first American woman to win three medals in an Olympics.

She broke records by winning in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100 relay.

“Wilma’s opponents, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, always said: don’t blink, or they’ll let her out of their sight. And that would be a shame,” author M.B. Roberts wrote in the report Rudolph ran and the world went crazy, in the sports publication ENPS.

Roberts says even Rudolph couldn’t explain his own track skills.

“I don’t know why I run so fast. I just run,” he said.

In a 2012 article, The Guardian put Rudolph’s triple gold at number 35 on a list of the 50 most impressive Olympic moments in history.

Medical treatment

Rudolph was born premature in 1940 in one of tennessee’s poorest regions under the regime of racial segregation.

She was the sixth of eight children of her mother and the number 20 of 22 of her father, who worked in railroads.

Her mother was a maid in white family homes.

In childhood, he contracted diseases such as Measles and polio.

Rob Bagchi, author of The Guardian’s ranking, says getting a treatment for a black child with polio in the past was not an easy task.

Meharry Hospital was the only hope of her family, who at the time lived 50 miles away from the site.

“Blanche (the athlete’s mother) took Wilma on a bus trip twice a week to do the treatment, over the course of two years, until the girl could walk with a steel apparatus on her left leg, which was weakened.”

They made the trip dozens of times, always in the back of the bus, where black people were allowed to sit.

‘The Black Gazelle’

Rudolph’s mother once saw her playing basketball in the backyard and, from then on, believed that the sport would be the best way for her daughter.

Again, Rudolph’s mother got it right.

With much sacrifice, immense willpower and family support, Rudolph began to win victories in national and international competitions.

At the age of 20, she was called the “black gazelle.”

She was one of the stars at the Rome Olympics. Many, however, often remember only another young black man who also made history in the contest: boxer Muhammad Ali.

‘A great potential’

In his biography, Rudolph said that “great potential lives within all of us.”

After her retirement in 1963, she set up a foundation to help poor children.

“Believe me, the award is not so important without the fight,” the sportswoman told the children of the foundation.

It took decades for another woman to be able to repeat Rudolph’s deeds.

At the 1988 Olympics, Florence Griffith Joyner, also african-American, won three golds in the competition.

Patricia Bath and the rise of Community Ophthalmology

In the late 1960s, while working at Harlem Hospital in New York, a doctor named Patricia Bath realized something very particular: about half of the patients at the hospital’s medical center were blind or had vision problems.

Bath investigated and compared data from the hospital, which received many black patients, with those at the Columbia Eye Clinic, where the blindness rate was much lower.

“I conducted a study in which I observed that blindness among African Americans is about twice the rate among whites,” Bath said, according to an article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The doctor concluded that this was due to the fact that many African Americans did not have access to ophthalmologic services.

“With this discoverya, Bath has established a new discipline, known as Community Ophthalmology, which is now studied and practiced around the world,” mit points out.

Cataract Treatment

Bath was born in 1942 in New York, and died 2019. She wasn’t just an eye surgeon with a successful career.

She was also an inventor who, with her creativity and knowledge, was able to help improve the lives of many people.

In 1981, she created a surgical tool known as laserphaco probe? the English name is short for “laser photosensitive cataract surgery”.

It is a probe that uses laser technology to eliminate cataracts quickly and effectively. When cataract is dissolved, the device allows a new lens to be inserted to aid the patient’s vision.

“Her idea was very advanced for her time. It took more than five years for her to perfect the concept and apply for a patent,” mit points out.

Bath patented his invention in 1988. She was the first African-American to receive a patent for medical use.

“Her invention transformed eye surgery and made cataract treatment more accurate,” David Stewart said in the book What is the big idea? (“What’s the big idea?“,in free translation).

“For 30 years, Bath helped restore the vision of people who were blind,” says the author.

The doctor was also an activist for patient rights. She is co-founder of the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness (AIPS).

The organization’s goal is to “protect, preserve, and restore the gift of vision” for all people, regardless of race, gender, age, or income.

Thomas Dorsey and a song that would make history

“There is so much power in (gospel) music that I really don’t have words to express how much. There’s a lot of joy when we sing it,” singer Beyoncé said in an interview with Scholastic Action magazine.

The artist, like many black singers, was part of the church choir of her community.

And, like many artists, he found inspiration in Aretha Franklin.

“The soul comes from the gospel,” Beyoncé said. “It comes from Aretha, who heard all this, who sang in church.”

Aretha Franklin grew up in Detroit in the 1950s, and from a very young age had contact with the civil rights movement.

Her father was a Baptist minister who organized the Freedom March in the city in 1963. He used to invite Martin Luther King to his house.

Franklin’s songs became anthems of the movement. Many years later, she would sing at King’s funeral.

His style was marked by the influence of the gospel blues of Thomas Dorsey, whose career began in the early 1930s.

Political transformation

Jon Butler, professor of Religious Studies and History at Yale University, wrote a list in Time magazine with “25 moments that changed America.”

He cited that a personal tragedy led to “a subtle but profound change in the lives of Americans.”

The tragedy Butler was referring to occurred with Dorsey, a black musician who had worked as a pianist in a jazz club.

The composer had written “a song inspired by the death of his wife as she gave birth,” the professor wrote.

“The song Take My Hand, Precious Lord unexpectedly became the basis of the modern tradition of African American gospel music. Its success stimulated a completely new music industry: the gospel blues,” says the professor.

And it quickly turned into a song that accompanied civil rights movements.

“Martin Luther King Jr. often asked his followers to sing the song before marching, including the night before his assassination,” Butler recalled.

Dorsey, who is called “the father of gospel music”, has become a prolific composer of the genre. Many attribute to him the fact that he transformed the style into a global phenomenon, influencing singers such as Mahalia Jackson, Whitney Houston, among others.

His creation, as Butler says, produced “music hymns of powerful personal, moral, and political transformation” that marked the history of the United States.