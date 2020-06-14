Home World News International news 5 little-known blacks who have played important moments in U.S. history
5 little-known blacks who have played important moments in U.S. history

The BBC recalls three women and two men who inspired millions of people.

The contribution of the black community to the development of the United States is broad: they have played historical moments beyond American borders and marked several areas, such as science, literature, medicine, sports, and music.

However, these contributions have not always been fully recognised. They were often in absolute darkness and, on other occasions, were forgotten.

The BBC recalls, in this report, three women and two men who inspired many people:

Vivien Thomas and revolutionary surgery

On November 29, 1944, a frail baby lay on an operating table at Johns Hospkins Hospital.

The 15-month-old child had a congenital heart malformation called tetralogy of Fallot, which steals oxygen from the blood. Children who suffered from it were called blue babies, because the lack of oxygen causes cyanosis and gives the skin a bluish color. Half of them would die before I was three.

In 2017, the BBC World Service dedicated a programme to Thomas, coim the title: “The unrecognized hero of heart surgeries”. The photo is of Thomas in 1940 Image: Reproduction

Major cardiac surgeries had begun in the 1920s and even pioneers saw tetralogy of Fallot as intractable. The idea of a surgical solution came through Helen Taussig, a pediatric cardiologist at Johns Hopkins. She introduced her concept to surgeon Alfred Blalock.

Vivien Thomas, the head technician at Blalock’s laboratory, developed a procedure and perfected it in dogs.

The three met in an operating room that November 29 decisive to try something they had never done before.

This account is part of an online show that, through medical files of Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, seeks to commemorate the historic operation.

She highlights the day she began a new era in heart surgery at the prestigious hospital.

Since then, millions of lives have been saved and transformed because of the knowledge window opened by this operation.

‘He received much less’

Vivien Thomas was prevented from studying medicine as a result of the Great Depression? the great economic crisis that began in 1929. Years later, he got a job in the laboratory of surgeon Alfred Blalock at Vanderbilt University in nashville, Tennessee.

Alfred Blalock and Helen Taussig pioneered tetralogy interventions of Fallot. Thomas too. - Getty, Getty
Alfred Blalock and Helen Taussig pioneered tetralogy interventions of Fallot. Thomas too. Image: Getty

Thomas, who had been a carpenter, performed well the role that the doctor sought: a laboratory assistant, even though officially his position was that of doorman.

He began to participate in complex experiments and even to design instruments. So he became one of the group’s researchers.

When Blalock accepted an important position at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, he asked Thomas to accompany him to continue to be his assistant.

In 1941, according to archives at the time, Thomas became the first black American to walk in a white lab coat in the halls of the hospital —black people were not accepted as students or teachers on the spot.

Despite having worked in the institution’s surgical laboratories for 35 years, he received much less than white workers who held the same role and sometimes needed to work as a bartender in college bars to supplement income.

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine says it was more than 25 years before Thomas publicly received credit for his participation in the revolutionary surgery to treat tetralogy of Fallot.

Johns Hopkins Hospital is the center of biomedical care and research at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, a worldwide reference - Getty Images
Johns Hopkins Hospital is the center of biomedical care and research at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, a worldwide reference Image: Getty Images

For a long time, the surgery became known as Blalock-Taussig.

“Blalock strongly believed that the concept of cirurgit would work, but the responsibility for developing a safe and effective procedure rested on Thomas,” the university’s statement said.

Thomas guided Blalock through the historic surgery.

Thomas’ legacy has been passed on to other generations. He trained several classes of students, many of them black, in relation to the 1944 surgical procedure.

In 1969, Thomas was honored with a portrait that is now alongside those of other former directors of the surgery department. In 1976, he received an honorary doctorate from The University of Johns Hopkins.

Althea Gibson, a tennis giant

”The path was long until we shook the hand of the Queen of England,’ wrote Althea Gibson in her autobiography.

Considered the first black woman to become a tennis star, she recalls in the excerpt episodes of discrimination she went through before becoming a sports star, including a ban on sitting in areas that were not exclusive to blacks on the bus she took to go to downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.

Althea Gibson was one of the first black athletes to excel in tennis, a sport that had white sportsmen as highlights - Getty Images
Althea Gibson was one of the first black athletes to excel in tennis, a sport that had white sportsmen as highlights Image: Getty Images

In 1956, the athlete became the first African-American to win a Grand Slam ? Roland Garros in Paris.

After that, he would win four other singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments: at Wimbledon (in 1957 and 1958) and at the United States Open (in 1957 and 1958).

“Until recently, Althea was a forgotten pioneer,” said Bob Davis, Gibson’s former gaming partner and tennis historian, in an interview with BBC Sport.

“Now it seems that the United States is willing to recognize that the history of black in tennis is a reality in the history of American sport. Things haven’t always been like this,” Davis said in 2019, when a bronze sculpture honoring the athlete was placed outside New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

From the South to the Big Apple

Gibson was born in 1927 in a cotton field region of South Carolina, a place with a history of slavery.

On his return, after winning the Wimbledon tournament for the first time in 1957, Gibson was greeted in New York by a proud crowd - Getty Images
On his return, after winning the Wimbledon tournament for the first time in 1957, Gibson was greeted in New York by a proud crowd Image: Getty Images

In a 1989 BBC interview, the athlete said that she grew up in New York and that her relationship with tennis began in the city when she played paddle tennis.

Paddle is an adaptation of tennis in which, instead of the traditional racket, a wooden version is used, and the net and court are smaller.

“A friend approached, we saw the woods and the balls on the court and we started hitting from side to side,” Gibson recalled.

“From that moment on, we got up every morning and were ready as soon as they opened the court. That’s how I started.”

‘The Godparents’

Jonathan Jurejko, sports journalist, tells the report Althea Gibson: the pioneering champion the United States has forgotten, written for BBC Sport, which the organizer of the paddle tennis days in Gibson’s community, Buddy Walker, discovered her talent and took her to Club Cosmpolitan, a private tennis club for the black middle class in Harlem, a stronghold of black culture in Manhattan.

There, Jurejko reports, the athlete received classes to improve her ability with the sport.

Gibson died in 2003 of health problems - Getty Images
Gibson died in 2003 of health problems Image: Getty Images

Then the godparents of black tennis in the United States, as hubert Eaton and Robert Johnson became known, took it upon themselves to help Gibson develop his full potential.

Racial segregation at that time prevented blacks from joining with whites in various areas (such as education, employment, and transportation), including tennis.

But everything changed in 1950, Jurejko says, when the great tennis player Alice Marble, who was white, challenged the sports authorities in an open letter to a magazine.

“The most often question is expected to be answered is whether Althea Gibson will be able to play this year’s nationals,” Marble wrote.

The letter caused repercussions. And thus, the athlete was allowed to be the firstoa negra to participate in the dispute.

Years later, in 1957, after returning from England, where she won the Wimbledon tournament, Gibson was greeted by about 100,000 people on the streets of New York.

Wilma Rudolph and the 1960 Olympics

“My doctor told me he would never walk again. My mother told me so. I believe in my mother,” Wilma Rudolph wrote in her biography.

Time would give her mother a reason: the girl overcame polio.

Wilma Rudolph won three golds for the United States in Rome - Getty Images
Wilma Rudolph won three golds for the United States in Rome Image: Getty Images

At the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Rudolph became the “fastest woman on the planet” and the first American woman to win three medals in an Olympics.

She broke records by winning in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100 relay.

“Wilma’s opponents, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, always said: don’t blink, or they’ll let her out of their sight. And that would be a shame,” author M.B. Roberts wrote in the report Rudolph ran and the world went crazy, in the sports publication ENPS.

Roberts says even Rudolph couldn’t explain his own track skills.

“I don’t know why I run so fast. I just run,” he said.

In a 2012 article, The Guardian put Rudolph’s triple gold at number 35 on a list of the 50 most impressive Olympic moments in history.

Medical treatment

Rudolph was born premature in 1940 in one of tennessee’s poorest regions under the regime of racial segregation.

She was the sixth of eight children of her mother and the number 20 of 22 of her father, who worked in railroads.

Her mother was a maid in white family homes.

In childhood, he contracted diseases such as Measles and polio.

Rob Bagchi, author of The Guardian’s ranking, says getting a treatment for a black child with polio in the past was not an easy task.

Meharry Hospital was the only hope of her family, who at the time lived 50 miles away from the site.

“Blanche (the athlete’s mother) took Wilma on a bus trip twice a week to do the treatment, over the course of two years, until the girl could walk with a steel apparatus on her left leg, which was weakened.”

They made the trip dozens of times, always in the back of the bus, where black people were allowed to sit.

‘The Black Gazelle’

Rudolph’s mother once saw her playing basketball in the backyard and, from then on, believed that the sport would be the best way for her daughter.

Again, Rudolph’s mother got it right.

With much sacrifice, immense willpower and family support, Rudolph began to win victories in national and international competitions.

At the age of 20, she was called the “black gazelle.”

She was one of the stars at the Rome Olympics. Many, however, often remember only another young black man who also made history in the contest: boxer Muhammad Ali.

‘A great potential’

In his biography, Rudolph said that “great potential lives within all of us.”

After her retirement in 1963, she set up a foundation to help poor children.

“Believe me, the award is not so important without the fight,” the sportswoman told the children of the foundation.

It took decades for another woman to be able to repeat Rudolph’s deeds.

At the 1988 Olympics, Florence Griffith Joyner, also african-American, won three golds in the competition.

Patricia Bath and the rise of Community Ophthalmology

In the late 1960s, while working at Harlem Hospital in New York, a doctor named Patricia Bath realized something very particular: about half of the patients at the hospital’s medical center were blind or had vision problems.

Bath investigated and compared data from the hospital, which received many black patients, with those at the Columbia Eye Clinic, where the blindness rate was much lower.

“I conducted a study in which I observed that blindness among African Americans is about twice the rate among whites,” Bath said, according to an article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The doctor concluded that this was due to the fact that many African Americans did not have access to ophthalmologic services.

“With this discoverya, Bath has established a new discipline, known as Community Ophthalmology, which is now studied and practiced around the world,” mit points out.

Cataract Treatment

Bath was born in 1942 in New York, and died 2019. She wasn’t just an eye surgeon with a successful career.

She was also an inventor who, with her creativity and knowledge, was able to help improve the lives of many people.

In 1981, she created a surgical tool known as laserphaco probe? the English name is short for “laser photosensitive cataract surgery”.

It is a probe that uses laser technology to eliminate cataracts quickly and effectively. When cataract is dissolved, the device allows a new lens to be inserted to aid the patient’s vision.

“Her idea was very advanced for her time. It took more than five years for her to perfect the concept and apply for a patent,” mit points out.

Bath patented his invention in 1988. She was the first African-American to receive a patent for medical use.

“Her invention transformed eye surgery and made cataract treatment more accurate,” David Stewart said in the book What is the big idea? (“What’s the big idea?“,in free translation).

“For 30 years, Bath helped restore the vision of people who were blind,” says the author.

The doctor was also an activist for patient rights. She is co-founder of the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness (AIPS).

The organization’s goal is to “protect, preserve, and restore the gift of vision” for all people, regardless of race, gender, age, or income.

Thomas Dorsey and a song that would make history

“There is so much power in (gospel) music that I really don’t have words to express how much. There’s a lot of joy when we sing it,” singer Beyoncé said in an interview with Scholastic Action magazine.

The artist, like many black singers, was part of the church choir of her community.

And, like many artists, he found inspiration in Aretha Franklin.

“The soul comes from the gospel,” Beyoncé said. “It comes from Aretha, who heard all this, who sang in church.”

Aretha Franklin grew up in Detroit in the 1950s, and from a very young age had contact with the civil rights movement.

Her father was a Baptist minister who organized the Freedom March in the city in 1963. He used to invite Martin Luther King to his house.

Franklin’s songs became anthems of the movement. Many years later, she would sing at King’s funeral.

His style was marked by the influence of the gospel blues of Thomas Dorsey, whose career began in the early 1930s.

Political transformation

Jon Butler, professor of Religious Studies and History at Yale University, wrote a list in Time magazine with “25 moments that changed America.”

He cited that a personal tragedy led to “a subtle but profound change in the lives of Americans.”

The tragedy Butler was referring to occurred with Dorsey, a black musician who had worked as a pianist in a jazz club.

The composer had written “a song inspired by the death of his wife as she gave birth,” the professor wrote.

“The song Take My Hand, Precious Lord unexpectedly became the basis of the modern tradition of African American gospel music. Its success stimulated a completely new music industry: the gospel blues,” says the professor.

And it quickly turned into a song that accompanied civil rights movements.

“Martin Luther King Jr. often asked his followers to sing the song before marching, including the night before his assassination,” Butler recalled.

Dorsey, who is called “the father of gospel music”, has become a prolific composer of the genre. Many attribute to him the fact that he transformed the style into a global phenomenon, influencing singers such as Mahalia Jackson, Whitney Houston, among others.

His creation, as Butler says, produced “music hymns of powerful personal, moral, and political transformation” that marked the history of the United States.

