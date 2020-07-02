Home World News International news 8-year-old boy organizes his own anti-racist protest in the USA
World NewsInternational news

8-year-old boy organizes his own anti-racist protest in the USA

By kenyan

An 8-year-old boy organized his own march against violence directed at black people in Missouri (USA), and dozens of protesters responded to the call, according to the American TV network CNN.

“We are the children, the powerful children. And here we are to tell you: black lives are important!” Shouted Nolan Davis, using a megaphone. “I am concerned about black people, like me, who got hurt,” added the young man.

Nolan Davis had the idea to start his own protest after he and his mother, Kristin Davis, went to some demonstrations. The two then created pamphlets for the march and shared Facebook, asking families to meet in the Kirkwood Park.

Dozens of people — parents, mothers and children- answered the call of Nolan. “We thought maybe 50 people were there. But there were about 700 people,” he celebrated. Nolan, amid cries of “stop racism”.

Despite being only in elementary school, Nolan showed determination and led the march carrying his poster that said: “Children can make the change”.

Related news

International news

Los Angeles reduces budget of its police and accepts demands of protests

kenyan -
The Los Angeles city council today approved a $ 150 million police budget cut, following demands from anti-racist protests following the death...
Read more
International news

Protests over singer death end at least 81 deaths in Ethiopia

kenyan -
At least 81 people died during the protests that shook Ethiopia after the death of the popular Oro singer and songwriter Hachalu Hundessa,...
Read more
International news

Trump still believes that coronavirus will ‘disappear’ one day

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed today that he believes that the coronavirus will "disappear" one day.In February, Trump...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,730FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke