8-year-old boy organizes his own anti-racist protest in the USA

An 8-year-old boy organized his own march against violence directed at black people in Missouri (USA), and dozens of protesters responded to the call, according to the American TV network CNN.

“We are the children, the powerful children. And here we are to tell you: black lives are important!” Shouted Nolan Davis, using a megaphone. “I am concerned about black people, like me, who got hurt,” added the young man.

Nolan Davis had the idea to start his own protest after he and his mother, Kristin Davis, went to some demonstrations. The two then created pamphlets for the march and shared Facebook, asking families to meet in the Kirkwood Park.

Dozens of people — parents, mothers and children- answered the call of Nolan. “We thought maybe 50 people were there. But there were about 700 people,” he celebrated. Nolan, amid cries of “stop racism”.

Despite being only in elementary school, Nolan showed determination and led the march carrying his poster that said: “Children can make the change”.