After 11 days, protesters for Floyd still face police violence

Protests in the United States against racism entered their 11th night more peacefully in some places, but still facing police truculence. A video of police officers pushing an elderly man has caused reactions, and authorities promise changes in U.S. police officers.

The acts began in the country on May 26, a day after former black security guard George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who pressed his neck with his knee for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis. The scene, filmed by a witness, caused outrage, and the first night of protests was marked by a police station set on fire.

Since then, protests have continued to escalate, with reports of police violence, looting in shops and public depreding. Riots were used as a reason for more than 40 cities to enact a curfew.

Since Thursday (4), however, when the first tributes occurred during the funeral for Floyd, the acts have been peaceful and the cities gradually suspend the curfew. But there are exceptions. In New York, there were scenes of truculence against protesters and the press on Thursday as the curfew began.

On the same day, scenes of police officers in Buffalo, also in the state of New York, pushing a 75-year-old man who falls to the ground and bleeds caused more outrage. Buffalo police had initially said in a statement that one person “was injured after tripping and falling.” However, later, the city hall reported the suspension of the agents.

An internal investigation into the case has also been opened. According to Mayor Byron Brown, the elderly man was rescued and taken to a local hospital. He’s in “stable but serious” condition.

The episode provoked the ire of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who stated that “the police must defend people and defend themselves, and that is a fact. But there are also cases of abuse of power, and that is also a fact. The abuses must end, we must change.”

Since then, more videos of police violence during protests have appeared on American social media.