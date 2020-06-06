Home World News International news After 11 days, protesters for Floyd still face police violence
World NewsInternational news

After 11 days, protesters for Floyd still face police violence

By kenyan

Protests in the United States against racism entered their 11th night more peacefully in some places, but still facing police truculence. A video of police officers pushing an elderly man has caused reactions, and authorities promise changes in U.S. police officers.

The acts began in the country on May 26, a day after former black security guard George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who pressed his neck with his knee for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis. The scene, filmed by a witness, caused outrage, and the first night of protests was marked by a police station set on fire.

Since then, protests have continued to escalate, with reports of police violence, looting in shops and public depreding. Riots were used as a reason for more than 40 cities to enact a curfew.

Since Thursday (4), however, when the first tributes occurred during the funeral for Floyd, the acts have been peaceful and the cities gradually suspend the curfew. But there are exceptions. In New York, there were scenes of truculence against protesters and the press on Thursday as the curfew began.

On the same day, scenes of police officers in Buffalo, also in the state of New York, pushing a 75-year-old man who falls to the ground and bleeds caused more outrage. Buffalo police had initially said in a statement that one person “was injured after tripping and falling.” However, later, the city hall reported the suspension of the agents.

An internal investigation into the case has also been opened. According to Mayor Byron Brown, the elderly man was rescued and taken to a local hospital. He’s in “stable but serious” condition.

The episode provoked the ire of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who stated that “the police must defend people and defend themselves, and that is a fact. But there are also cases of abuse of power, and that is also a fact. The abuses must end, we must change.”

Since then, more videos of police violence during protests have appeared on American social media.

  • 11th day of anti-corruption acts in the USA

  • +4

  • +2

Authorities promise changes in the police

Booed during tributes to George Floyd, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio promised that there will be changes in the New York police. Other mayors and governors also demand the same from the beginning of the acts.

The Minneapolis council voted on Friday to end the use of chokes and neck restraint, such as that applied by Chavin on Floyd. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said he will end police training in similar restraints.

As the acts increased, the pressure for the removal of monuments from the pro-slavery Civil War in the country also increased. This week, several monuments were damaged or suffered interventions, something that is also expected in the coming days. In Virginia, a statue has been promised to be removed, and in Alabama protesters have removed another.

In the capital Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser gave a new name to a street in front of the White House: “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. The site had the phrase painted in huge yellow letters on the runway, in an apparent response to President Donald’s reaction Trump to protests in the United States.

Even decreasing, more acts are still planned for the weekend. In France, police banned a demonstration planned to take place in front of the United States embassy in Paris on Saturday.

Trump quotes Floyd

Donald Trump quoted George Floyd during a press conference. He celebrated that the country’s unemployment rate had dropped — going against all expectations during the pandemic — and said “it’s a great day for Floyd.”

“I hope George is looking down now and saying that this is great for our country. It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everyone,” the president said.

Trump said his administration has done more for African Americans than previous presidents, including reducing the unemployment rate. However, the unemployment report itself contradicts Trump, because it points out that, for blacks, unemployment rose slightly to 16.8%.

The use of Floyd’s name in his speech caused reactions. The democrata and possible opponent of Trump in the November elections, Joe Biden called the attitude “despicable.”

“George Floyd’s last words — ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’ — resonated across the country. For the president to try to put words in George Floyd’s mouth is totally despicable,” he said.

Asked by reporters about George Floyd while signing an economic law, Trump silenced the journalists.

“How would a better economy protect George Floyd?” asked one reporter. “Do you mind if I sign the law?” retorted Trump, taking your finger to your mouth.

*With international agencies

Previous articleProtester throws alcohol and sets fire to police officer in protest in Mexico

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Protester throws alcohol and sets fire to police officer in protest in Mexico

kenyan -
A protester threw and set fire to police officers during violent protests in Guadalajara, in the...
Read more
International news

Canada’s premier kneels with protesters in anti-corruption protest

kenyan -
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today joined thousands of demonstrators who knelt in front of...
Read more
International news

Suspension of police officers who assaulted elderly leads 57 officers to leave team

kenyan -
A group of 57 police officers left the Buffalo, New York state emergency team in...
Read more
15,710FansLike
3,467FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Prof Kiama installed as Vice Chancellor of UON in a virtual ceremony

News Edwin Ginni -
Professor Stephen Kiama has been installed as the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN). In a virtual ceremony that was streamed live for...
Read more

We will miss you – Kenyans fondly remember Weekend with Betty on Twitter

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Betty Kyalo is one loved news presenter, and Kenyans are not shy to prove it. Netizens today the 5th of July 2020 made the...
Read more

Umeanza kulea juzi – Radio Maisha presenter Nick Odhiambo irks Kenyans with post on gay people

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Radio Maisha show presenter Nick Odhiambo attracted anger from Kenyans after he posted a photo where he hinted that he would not let...
Read more

Tunataka Ruto – crowds shout at Oparanya and Wamalwa in Kakamega (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kakamega residents turned up in large numbers to show their support to DP Ruto while at the reception of Oparanya and CS Wamalwa at...
Read more

Raila Odinga jumps to embattled AfDB President’s defense

News Alfred Kiura -
African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga has spoken on the ongoing accusations leveled against embattled African Development Bank President...
Read more

Stop being stupid and foolish as a parent – angry Magoha calls out parents whose school girls are pregnant

News Connie Mukenyi -
Education CS George Magoha is an angry man after three girls, who he helped join form one, are now pregnant. The CS was enraged,...
Read more

Shop attendant awarded Sh5M after wrongful arrest

Local news Stanley Kasee -
One Kayole resident is a happy man after a Nairobi court awarded him Sh4.5 million as compensation and an additional Sh500, 000 as punitive...
Read more

I am single! – Betty Kyallo addresses her relationship status after “Somali guy” goes missing

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Immediate former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has addressed her relationship status while disclosing that she broke up with her rumored “Somali guy.” While speaking...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke