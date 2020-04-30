Almost unanimous, Italy’s parliament authorizes extra debt of 55 billion euros

Italy’s Parliament has passed a resolution authorizing the government to expand the budget gap to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), which has infected more than 200,000 people and left more than 27,000 dead in the country.

The text was approved in the House on Wednesday (29) with 512 votes in favor and only one contrary, while in the Senate the resolution passed on Thursday (30) with a score of 276 to 1.

The measure allows for an extra indebtedness of 55.3 billion euros, which is equivalent to about 3% of the national gross domestic product (GDP). According to the government’s own forecasts, extra spending is expected to bring the fiscal deficit close 2020 at 10.4% of GDP, almost five times more than the 2.2% that were forecast at the beginning of the year.

“These are imposing figures and necessary to continue with economic support to families and businesses,” said the country’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. Italy’s public debt, which is the second largest in the euro zone, is expected to jump by more than 20 points and reach 155.7% of GDP, which is expected to fall by 8% in 2020.