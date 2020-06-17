Analysis: North Korea strategy aims for U.S. election after break with Seoul

Tension has increased considerably on the Korean peninsula. After several days of relentless verbal attacks from the north against the south and the cutting of all political and military communication bridges with Seoul, the North Korean regime literally blew up the Kaesong Liaison Office, located in an industrial area near the border, on Tuesday (16).

Beyond the symbol, the destruction is part of a context of economic difficulties for North Korea and paralyzes negotiations with Washington.

RFI interviewed Olivier Guillard*, a researcher at CERIAS (University of Quebec, Montreal), to analyze this moment of transition on the Korean peninsula.

RFI: Why did the North Korean regime attack the inter-Korean liaison office, and why now?

Olivier Guillard: For the first time, North Korea set the tone in the short term. Last weekend, the regime’s number two, Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister, had suggested tension, and went so far as to say that from now on he regarded the South as an enemy and not as a partner. That they could fall victim to the wrath of the north towards the south. It was precisely this liaison office that has worked over the last two years as the only place where the two countries (technically still at war) were, more or less regularly, with the aim of talking about a more peaceful future.

RFI: What is Pyongyang looking for? Why the sudden change in your southern neighbor?

OG: With this action, North Korea expresses its disappointment at the various inter-Korean projects. Pyongyang and Seoul have tried for two years to revive a more relaxed cycle of exchanges. It was quite interesting at first, but things have been stagnant for a year.

North Korea announced last weekend that it will relocate troops to the demilitarized zone. This will certainly lead to discussion and negotiation between north and south, but especially between north and washington.

During the “inter-Korean spring,” Pyongyang was betting heavily on alleviating sanctions against the regime, especially economic ones. Prior to this period of relaxation with the South, we witnessed two extremely ballistic and complicated nuclear years as North Korea embarked in 2016 and 2017 on a permanent cycle of missile launches and nuclear tests that led to significant international sanctions, including economic sanctions.

Now, these sanctions weigh heavily on North Korea’s depleted economy and has also suffered harsh consequences from the pandemic of Coronavirus in their foreign trade. An already weakened trade, essentially linked to China.

And probably looking to the future, North Korea thinks that by tightening its grip on the South, there’s some chance of sending a little more message to Washington, saying, “Even if you have other domestic and international policy priorities, remember that we are an issue to be taken into account.”

In the end, the time North Korea spent trying to end this impasse is running out. And to try to relaunch the debate or, in any case, position itself after the U.S. presidential elections at the end of the year, Pyongyang, as always, puts strong pressure on Seoul, provoking Anxiety and uncertainty that the South Koreans will surely communicate to the U.S. strategic ally.

In addition, North Korea has not halted any of its ballistic missile developments, let alone its nuclear program, although it has promised to do so. Therefore, undoubtedly, the strengthening and diversification of its ballistic and nuclear arsenals has continued and is now in an even more “comfortable” position in its asymmetric negotiations with the South and the United States. In the end, his nuclear and ballistic run in no way interrupted and his arsenal unfortunately increased.

RFI: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un puts his sister in the spotlight and the political board. What is Kim Yo-jong’s real role and ability to do?

OG: Today, in the Kim family, there is an older brother, Kim Jong-un, the “symbolic” face of North Korea just over a decade ago, and there is his sister, who is several steps down and obviously has neither the same authority nor the same credit.

On the other hand, Kim Yo-jong is increasingly present and seems to be very aligned with his brother’s positions. Above all, she is one of the few, if not the only, spokesman Kim Jong-un. We saw this when it came to participating in the Winter Olympics, when Kim Jong-un sent a North Korean delegation to Seoul with his sister carrying the North Korean flag.

She is also increasingly being the regime’s sometimes angry spokesman, as she did last weekend, reproducing the slogans of power in Pyongyang, and she is also firm and ruthless.

Certainly, it is also a message sent to the United States and South Korea: if, for more or less obscure reasons, supreme leader Kim Jong-un disappears, they should know that number 2 is also in the family. Kim Yo-jong is gaining more and more weight, at least in terms of space and credit among people.

On this whole, we have, in a way, a head of state and a prime minister who can become increasingly the interlocutor in difficult times

*Olivier Guillard is a researcher at CERIAS (University of Quebec in Montreal) and head of information at Crisis24 (GardaWorld).