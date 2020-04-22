Ankara advises Le Drian to focus ‘on the health of the French instead of looking after Turkey’

After the French foreign minister criticized Turkey for its position on several issues, the spokesman for Turkish diplomacy asked him to focus “mainly on the health of the French and Europeans” and on “healing their wounds in the face of the epidemic”.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy denounced in a statement Press release Jean-Yves Le Drian, who had targeted Turkey in an interview with Le Monde. Criticism included Libya, the eastern Mediterranean, the migration crisis and the Turkish presence within NATO.

Reviews of Le Drian

At a “sensitive” moment of breach of arms control agreements, French diplomacy is questioning Turkey’s behavior, Le Drian said in the interview.

“His presence in NATO, while choosing Russian anti-aircraft devices, when, in Libya, it transfers Syrian “proxies” to participate in the conflict and mobilizes important resources (boats, drones, etc.), as in Misrata Bay, when immigration becomes a subject of blackmail, when, in the eastern Mediterranean, boats sometimes participate in the action of NATO’s presence, sometimes in securing areas that it appropriates. , he said, calling for solidarity on the part of Ankara.

Turkey’s response

The French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs “is trying to cover the desperate situation that France is facing because of the coronavirus crisis,” says the statement from Hami Aksoy.

“While France is unable to help its European neighbours at this difficult time, it seems to be disturbed by the fact that Turkey is coming to the rescue as a true friend in the face of difficult situations,” he stressed.

According to the spokesman, it is France that “supports a terrorist organization in Syria, encourages forces opposed to the legitimate Libyan government, erodes the dynamics of a solution on the island, ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriots and tries to impose sanctions on its ally, Turkey.”

He added that “the French government, in moving away from its ambition of competition, must abandon its view of Turkey as a threat to the well-being and security of Europe.”

In conclusion, Mr Aksoy advised France to focus “mainly on protecting the health of the French and Europeans, in particular, and on healing their wounds in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic”.