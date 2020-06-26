Home World News International news Argentina overcomes 50,000 cases of covid-19 and will impose restrictions on confinement
Argentina overcomes 50,000 cases of covid-19 and will impose restrictions on confinement

By kenyan

The cases of covid-19 in Argentina today surpassed the 50,000 barrier, on the eve of the hardening of the confinement in the great epicenter of the disease, located in the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings, informed the Ministry of Health.

The total number of deaths has reached 1,150 since the first infections in March, with 34 deaths reported today.

Another new record of 2,606 contagions brought the total to 52,444, while 14,788 people have recovered since the disease was declared.

“We are very close to solving the problem. We need to be firm and make it clear that getting around (on the street and other public places) is a huge risk,” said President Alberto Fernández this week, suggesting that there will be new measures that will be announced. on the sixth and that imply going back on certain reopening of activities.

The contagion rate is 88 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a country of 44 million inhabitants, according to official figures.

Argentina today completed 98 days of mandatory social confinement in the Metropolitan Region of Buenos Aires (AMBA, Buenos Aires and 13 surrounding districts), which concentrates more than 95% of new cases in the country.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, the occupancy of intensive care beds is 54.1% and at the national level, 48.3%.

Shops had reopened and recreational outlets had been cleared in this critical area, but official sources say they will step back in specific cases.

In 18 of the 23 provinces, there is no community circulation of the coronavirus. There are gradual opening plans for almost all activities, except classes, sporting or artistic events and any type of agglomeration.

The government fixed the extension of the isolation until June 28, but another is considered a fact.

The economy has been in recession since 2018, but the situation has worsened to the point that the IMF estimates that this year GDP will contract by 9.9%.

