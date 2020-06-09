“As long as I breathe, justice will be done, ” says George Floyd’s niece

Brooke Williams, George Floyd’s niece, demanded justice for her uncle during a speech today on the second and final day of the funeral in Houston, Texas.

“As long as I’m breathing, justice will be served to Perry, ” she said; Perry is how Floyd was known to the people closest to him.

The young woman said none of the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death showed “heart or soul.”

“Those officers showed no remorse as they watched my uncle’s soul leave his body. He begged and begged many times just for him [Derek Chauvin, policial que ajoelhou sobre o pescoço de Floyd] get up, but he just pushed harder,” he said.

Brooke Williams mocked President Donald Trump, without mentioning his name, but recalling his campaign phrase “make America great again.”

“No more hate crimes, please. Someone said ‘make America great again’, but when has America ever been great?” he asked.

George Floyd was murdered two weeks ago by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When he was surrendered, one of the agents knelt on his neck until he ran out of air, not without first warning 11 times that he could not breathe, as videos of the moment show.

Floyd’s funeral began yesterday, open to the public, at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, the city where Floyd was raised. Your body will be sealed today.