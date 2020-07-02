Attack on drug addiction rehabilitation center in Mexico leaves 24 dead

A shooting attack at a drug addiction rehabilitation center left at least 24 dead and seven injured in the Mexican city of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato (center), on Wednesday, local officials said.

According to the first reports, two men arrived at the scene in a car and entered the institution, opening fire, then fleeing.

According to authorities, there is no information about the perpetrators and the motives for the crime.

Guanajuato, one of the most important industrial centers in Mexico, where large car manufacturers are concentrated, is the scene of violence linked to criminal groups, among them the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima, which are also involved in activities such as extortion, hijacking and fuel theft.