Home World News International news Attack on drug addiction rehabilitation center in Mexico leaves 24 dead
World NewsInternational news

Attack on drug addiction rehabilitation center in Mexico leaves 24 dead

By kenyan

A shooting attack at a drug addiction rehabilitation center left at least 24 dead and seven injured in the Mexican city of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato (center), on Wednesday, local officials said.

According to the first reports, two men arrived at the scene in a car and entered the institution, opening fire, then fleeing.

According to authorities, there is no information about the perpetrators and the motives for the crime.

Guanajuato, one of the most important industrial centers in Mexico, where large car manufacturers are concentrated, is the scene of violence linked to criminal groups, among them the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima, which are also involved in activities such as extortion, hijacking and fuel theft.

Related news

International news

NGO denounces ‘mistreatment’ and ‘exploitation’ of immigrants in Greece

kenyan -
The NGO Oxfam on Wednesday criticized the new asylum law recently passed in Greece, because, according to the organization, it generates "mistreatment"...
Read more
International news

Colombia and US seize 7.5 tons of cocaine near Panama

kenyan -
Colombian and United States authorities seized 7.5 tons of cocaine near the waters of Panama, the Colombian Ministry of Defense said on...
Read more
International news

US to resume PAHO contribution when ‘More Doctors’ program is evaluated

kenyan -
The United States will resume financial contributions to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) when the independent panel is set up to evaluate...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

Andrew Kibe quits Kiss FM, is Jalang’o replacing him?

Controversial and outspoken radio show presenter Andrew Kibe has parted ways with Radio Africa owned radio station KISS FM. Kibe who was hosting the Breakfast...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,731FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke