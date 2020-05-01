Home World News International news Australian bitch gives birth to 21 cubs and breaks record in the...
Australian bitch gives birth to 21 cubs and breaks record in the country

An Australian dog named Shadow, of the Neapolitan Mastiff breed, gave birth, on the last day 20, twenty-one puppies, breaking the then record in the country, nineteen puppies. However, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest mark in history is not hers, but a British dog of the same breed, who gave birth to 24 puppies in 2004.

The ten veterinarians involved in the delivery had to perform an emergency cesarean section and, due to a sudden loss of blood pressure, surgically remove shadow’s reproductive organs. Of the 21 cubs, 18 survived and are fine, as did the dog.

Check out the Australian Emergency Animal Service video:

