Home World News International news Austria to reopen border with Italy on June 16
World NewsInternational news

Austria to reopen border with Italy on June 16

By kenyan

Austria will reopen its border with Italy on June 16, which has been closed since March to fight the new pandemic Coronavirus, announced the government, which will also suspend controls with most other EU countries.

“Yes, we opened the border. Yes, traveling to Italy, Greece and Croatia, for example, will be possible,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference.

Vienna has established a list of 31 countries with which it restores freedom of travel on the same date, which does not include, however, Sweden, Spain, Portugal or the United Kingdom.

For these countries, Austria will continue to require a negative covid-19 test or a 14-day prior isolation.

“If we look at the curve of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, we see a big exception, Sweden. It is surprising and quite sad because I would like this nice way of managing a crisis to end successfully, but unfortunately that is not the case,” said Health Minister Rudolf Anschober.

Austria was the first EU country to announce on March 10 drastic controls with Italy, which was one of the main foci of coronavirus in Europe.

Related news

International news

Covid-19: for the first time, number of recovered exceeds that of active cases in India

kenyan -
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic of the new Coronavirus, the number of recovered exceeded that of active...
Read more
International news

Government of Madrid is accused of preventing hospitalization of elderly with covid-19

kenyan -
A scandal in the management of the covid-19 crisis in Madrid's asylums puts the government of the Spanish capital at risk. A...
Read more
International news

Statue of Christopher Columbus is set on fire and thrown into lake in the USA

kenyan -
A statue of Christopher Columbus was toppled, set on fire and thrown into a lake in Richmond, Virginia, last night during protests calling...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Bride and groom celebrate wedding in anti-corruption protest in Philadelphia

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon turned an anti-riot protest into a wedding party yesterday afternoon...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Protesters tear down statue of slave trader in England

Protesters today tore down in Bristol, England, the statue of Edward Colston, a local merchant...
Read more
International newskenyan -

From Stonehenge to Cleopatra’s death, clues to the greatest mysteries in...

Did the Trojan War actually take place or is it a fiction? What happened to the body of Jesus? Where did aviation pioneer Amelia...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Police: Ku Klux Klan leader used truck to storm U.S. protest

A man who broke into a peaceful demonstration in Virginia over the weekend is one of the leaders of the Ku Klux Klan,...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,474FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Roger Federer to miss rest of 2020 season after second knee...

Tennis Edwin Ginni -
Roger Federer has ruled himself out of the rest of the 2020/21 tennis season after undergoing second knee surgery. The Swiss maestro underwent surgery earlier...
Read more

Woman tied to a motorbike and dragged on the road for...

County news Connie Mukenyi -
A 21-year-old woman in Kuresoi South is nursing injuries after alleged security guards tied her to a motorbike and dragged her on the road....
Read more

LSK battle to block the government from snooping on phone calls

Local news Pat Kay -
The issue of the government spying on phone calls and text messages began on January 31st, 2017, when the government ordered Safaricom, Airtel, and...
Read more

Hospital discharges 6 Bishop Wanjiru’s staff before they test negative

News Connie Mukenyi -
Televangelist Bishop Wanjiru shocked the nation after she left hospital within one week of ailing with covid-19. This was on the 30th of May...
Read more

Six-Year-old boy dies as building collapses in Kericho

County news Chuoyo Protus -
A building in Kericho has collapsed, trapping countless people underneath the rabble. In the incident that happened yesterday at 7.30 pm, a six-year-old child was...
Read more

How the Lockdown saved 3.1 million people in Europe

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that the lockdown in Europe was responsible for saving over 3.1 million lives. According to a team in the Imperial...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke