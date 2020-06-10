Austria to reopen border with Italy on June 16

Austria will reopen its border with Italy on June 16, which has been closed since March to fight the new pandemic Coronavirus, announced the government, which will also suspend controls with most other EU countries.

“Yes, we opened the border. Yes, traveling to Italy, Greece and Croatia, for example, will be possible,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference.

Vienna has established a list of 31 countries with which it restores freedom of travel on the same date, which does not include, however, Sweden, Spain, Portugal or the United Kingdom.

For these countries, Austria will continue to require a negative covid-19 test or a 14-day prior isolation.

“If we look at the curve of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, we see a big exception, Sweden. It is surprising and quite sad because I would like this nice way of managing a crisis to end successfully, but unfortunately that is not the case,” said Health Minister Rudolf Anschober.

Austria was the first EU country to announce on March 10 drastic controls with Italy, which was one of the main foci of coronavirus in Europe.