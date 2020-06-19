Home World News International news Beijing has 25 new cases of coronavirus, 4 more than yesterday
Beijing has 25 new cases of coronavirus, 4 more than yesterday

By kenyan

Beijing, 19 Jun (EFE).- China’s National Health Commission reported 32 new cases of Coronavirus across the country on Wednesday, four from abroad and 28 locations, including 25 in Beijing, have been experiencing a new outbreak for a week due to mass contamination in the city’s main market.

The Chinese capital raised the level of emergency response by covid-19 on Thursday night in an attempt to contain the massive spread of the outbreak detected in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, which has so far caused at least 183 infections.

The city has taken extraordinary steps to contain this resurgence and has been testing employees in all restaurants, universities and markets.

However, the head of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said yesterday that the outbreak is under control thanks to measures taken to contain it and that the curve will gradually flatten.

According to the epidemiologist, such outbreaks were predictable and could have appeared anywhere, but Beijing acted quickly to minimize them.

ALMOST 6,000 PEOPLE UNDER OBSERVATION.

In addition to the 25 cases detected in the capital, China recorded three other infections at the local level: two in Beijing’s neighboring Hebei province and one in Liaoning. Of the four “imported” cases, three were reported in The Canton and the other in Gansu province.

The National Health Commission reported no new deaths nationwide and noted that 227 close contacts of previously infected people were released from medical observation, although there are still 5,856 people in this situation.

The total number of active cases in China is 293, 13 of them in serious condition, out of the 83,325 reported since the pandemic began. The number of deaths per covid-19 continues at 4,634.

In relation to the asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed, five new infections were recorded, two of them in Beijing. There are also 110 people in this situation under medical observation, 60 of whom come from other countries.

