Belgian city removes statue of bloodthirsty king after anti-corruption protests

The city of Antwerp in northern Belgium today removed a vandalized statue of King Leopold II, a character from the country’s colonizing past, amid a wave of anti-racism protests around the world.

“The statue was severely vandalized last week and will be restored by the Middelheim Open Air Sculpture Museum,” announced Antwerp’s burgomaster spokesman Johan Vermant.

The decision comes after thousands of people in Belgium mobilized last weekend in protests against racism and the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States.

The spokesman told AFP that the statue will not be reinstalled and that it will “probably remain in the Museum’s collection due to the 2023 renovation of the square where it was located.

A spokeswoman for the museum confirmed that they received the sculpture.

“It’s in our warehouse. Let’s look at what state it is in and what the next steps are,” he said.

A descendant of the German Saxe-Coburg-Gotha dynasty, Leopold II was king of the Belgians from 1865 to 1909 and is especially remembered for colonization of the Belgian Congo. This territory came to be his private property.

In addition to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in Antwerp, Brussels or Liège over the weekend, racism and violence against blacks are the subject of a recent petition in Belgium.

A group called ‘Let’s Repair History’ demands the removal of all statues of Leopold II that are in public spaces of Bruexelas. The signatories of this petition accuse the former monarch of having “exterminated” millions of Congolese.

