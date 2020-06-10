Belgian prince fined in Spain for violating confinement

The Spanish government imposed a fine of 10,400 euros on Prince Joachim of Belgium for violating confinement in May during a trip to Córdoba, city police announced today.

“He confirmed, admitted and was notified, is 10,400 euros,” an official from the córdoba subprefecture told AFP. The prince acknowledged that he disrespected confinement during a trip to the Andalusian city in late May, after the website “El Confidencial” revealed the case.

The Spanish vehicle published a report from the regional health authority informing the subprefecture that “a person traveled from Belgium and met on May 26 with friends and relatives in a residence in Córdoba, for a total of 27 people”, at the time when the meetings were limited to 15.

Two days after the meeting, the person tested positive for covid-19, according to the report. According to the subprefecture, the prince has 15 days to defend himself.

Spain began a deconfinement in May that was due to end at the end of June. The country is one of the most affected by the pandemic, with more than 27,000 dead.