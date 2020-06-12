Boris Johnson accuses ‘extremists’ of ‘hijacking’ anti-racist protests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today accused “extremists” of “hijacking” recent anti-racist protests in the UK and called for “no reproach of the past” after the overthrow, or degradation of colonial-era personalities.

“It is clear that the protests were unfortunately hijacked by extremists, whose goal is violence,” Boris tweeted.

“Now we cannot try to edit, or censor, our past. We cannot say that we have a different story,” he said, denouncing “intolerable and repulsive attacks on the police.”