Home World News International news Boris Johnson accuses 'extremists' of 'hijacking' anti-racist protests
World NewsInternational news

Boris Johnson accuses ‘extremists’ of ‘hijacking’ anti-racist protests

By kenyan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today accused “extremists” of “hijacking” recent anti-racist protests in the UK and called for “no reproach of the past” after the overthrow, or degradation of colonial-era personalities.

“It is clear that the protests were unfortunately hijacked by extremists, whose goal is violence,” Boris tweeted.

“Now we cannot try to edit, or censor, our past. We cannot say that we have a different story,” he said, denouncing “intolerable and repulsive attacks on the police.”

The Mayor of London, Labour’s Sadiq Khan, today expressed concern about the possibility of violence and vandalism at protests scheduled for this weekend by anti-racist and far-right organisations.

This fear led to the protection of monuments such as the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, located near the Westminster Parliament. In it last weekend, a protester wrote “He was racist” alongside the name of the conservative leader and Hero of World War II against the Nazis.

To protect her, the statue was locked in a box built for this purpose.

As in other countries, several symbols of Britain’s colonial past have recently been the target of protests triggered by the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States.

Related news

International news

6-year-old boy kept in closet in U.S. starved to death, report says

kenyan -
The 6-year-old boy who was found dead after being locked in a closet in Arizona (USA) died of starvation, the autopsy concluded....
Read more
International news

UN supports Supreme Court decision on disclosure of data on Covid-19

kenyan -
The UN supported the Decision taken by the Supreme Court to require the federal government to reinstate the disclosure of full and...
Read more
International news

New Zealand removes statue of controversial colonial military

kenyan -
The New Zealand city of Hamilton on Friday toppled a statue of the colonial military commander named after him, the latest case...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy has the highest number of new cases of covid-19 in...

Italy recorded today the highest number of new cases of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in almost a week, with 379 contagion.The balance released...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Latest news and what we know until this Thursday (11)

For the second day in a row, Brazil yesterday recorded a high of more than 32,000 new cases of coronavirus in Brazil...
Read more
International newskenyan -

UN supports Supreme Court decision on disclosure of data on Covid-19

The UN supported the Decision taken by the Supreme Court to require the federal government to reinstate the disclosure of full and...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Minneapolis police criticize colleague who asphyxiated George Floyd

Several Minneapolis police officers have published an open letter in which they apologize and condemn Derek Chauvin's actions that resulted in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,481FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Government lifts ban on conventions held in private hotels

News Laiza Maketso -
The government has, for the moment, eased a ban on meetings held in private hotels. While tabling the budget on Thursday in the National Assembly,...
Read more

Wetangula retains his Ford Kenya leadership position after gazette notice recalled

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has retained his position as the Ford Kenya leader in a new turn of events. This was after Ann Ndiritu,...
Read more

Burundi’s cabinet convenes meeting to deliberate on the way forward after...

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, Burundi held an extraordinary meeting to deliberate on the way forward following the demise of President Nkurunziza. After the death of the long-serving...
Read more

The impact of covid-19 on the world economy

World News Laiza Maketso -
According to new research, the covid-19 pandemic may cause global poverty to surpass one billion people. Currently, the epidemic has reduced the world's most...
Read more

Barcelona travel to Mallorca, Real invite Eibar as La liga returns

News Chuoyo Protus -
Slowly but with aplomb, football is making its way back, with La Liga the latest. The Spanish League opened its doors on Thursday, June 11th...
Read more

Shipwreck in Tunisia claims over 50 migrant lives

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A shipwreck bound for Italy has left over 50 migrants dead off the coast of Tunisia. According to sources, the number of dead migrants who...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke